Colorado 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|15
|5
|8
|6
|
|Betts rf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.667
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Nelson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Ríos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Smith c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kershaw p
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McKinstry 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|d-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|5
|3
|4
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.200
|Fuentes 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Story ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Blackmon rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Cron 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Owings 2b
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hampson cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Márquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|C.González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-McMahon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Los Angeles
|001
|012
|010_5
|15
|2
|Colorado
|002
|022
|20x_8
|11
|0
a-pinch hit for C.González in the 6th. b-flied out for Kinley in the 8th. c-struck out for Alexander in the 9th. d-struck out for McKinstry in the 9th.
E_Seager (1), Turner (1). LOB_Los Angeles 14, Colorado 7. 2B_Bellinger (1), Betts (1), McKinstry (1), Cron (1). 3B_Muncy (1), Owings (1). RBIs_Bellinger (1), Lux (1), Turner (1), Muncy (1), Seager (1), Hampson (1), Fuentes (1), Tapia 2 (2), Owings (1). SB_Owings 2 (2). CS_Story (1). SF_Turner. S_C.González.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Muncy, Betts 2, Turner); Colorado 3 (Blackmon, Fuentes, Hampson). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 16; Colorado 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Turner, Kershaw, Betts, Tapia 2. GIDP_Barnes, Turner, Lux.
DP_Colorado 3 (Fuentes, Cron; Fuentes, Owings, Cron; Owings, Story, Cron).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, L, 0-1
|5
|2-3
|10
|6
|5
|1
|2
|77
|7.94
|Knebel
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|Nelson
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|28
|27.00
|Alexander
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|0.00
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez
|4
|
|6
|1
|1
|6
|2
|92
|2.25
|C.González, W, 1-0
|2
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|42
|13.50
|Almonte, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Kinley
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|9.00
|Bard, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Knebel 2-0, Alexander 1-0. HBP_Bard (Smith). WP_Nelson(2), Alexander, C.González.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ben May.
T_3:46. A_20,570 (50,445).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments