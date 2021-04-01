Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 8:22 pm
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 15 5 8 6
Betts rf 6 1 2 0 0 1 .333
Seager ss 3 0 2 1 2 0 .667
Turner 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Bellinger cf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .500
Muncy 1b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .500
Taylor lf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .333
Lux 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .500
Nelson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Ríos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Barnes c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .000
Smith c 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kershaw p 3 1 2 0 0 0 .667
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McKinstry 2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000
d-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 8 11 5 3 4
Tapia lf 5 0 1 2 0 0 .200
Fuentes 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .200
Story ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .400
Blackmon rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Cron 1b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .500
Díaz c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Owings 2b 3 3 3 1 1 0 1.000
Hampson cf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .333
Márquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
C.González p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Daza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 001 012 010_5 15 2
Colorado 002 022 20x_8 11 0

a-pinch hit for C.González in the 6th. b-flied out for Kinley in the 8th. c-struck out for Alexander in the 9th. d-struck out for McKinstry in the 9th.

E_Seager (1), Turner (1). LOB_Los Angeles 14, Colorado 7. 2B_Bellinger (1), Betts (1), McKinstry (1), Cron (1). 3B_Muncy (1), Owings (1). RBIs_Bellinger (1), Lux (1), Turner (1), Muncy (1), Seager (1), Hampson (1), Fuentes (1), Tapia 2 (2), Owings (1). SB_Owings 2 (2). CS_Story (1). SF_Turner. S_C.González.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Muncy, Betts 2, Turner); Colorado 3 (Blackmon, Fuentes, Hampson). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 16; Colorado 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Turner, Kershaw, Betts, Tapia 2. GIDP_Barnes, Turner, Lux.

DP_Colorado 3 (Fuentes, Cron; Fuentes, Owings, Cron; Owings, Story, Cron).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, L, 0-1 5 2-3 10 6 5 1 2 77 7.94
Knebel 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00
Nelson 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 28 27.00
Alexander 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 22 0.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Márquez 4 6 1 1 6 2 92 2.25
C.González, W, 1-0 2 5 3 3 1 2 42 13.50
Almonte, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Kinley 1 2 1 1 0 0 20 9.00
Bard, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Knebel 2-0, Alexander 1-0. HBP_Bard (Smith). WP_Nelson(2), Alexander, C.González.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ben May.

T_3:46. A_20,570 (50,445).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 Logistics Officer Association -...
3|31 Seattle & Portland Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Darwin Morgan retires following 30-year career with NNSA