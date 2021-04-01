Colorado 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 15 5 8 6 Betts rf 6 1 2 0 0 1 .333 Seager ss 3 0 2 1 2 0 .667 Turner 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Bellinger cf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .500 Muncy 1b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .500 Taylor lf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .333 Lux 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .500 Nelson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Ríos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Barnes c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .000 Smith c 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kershaw p 3 1 2 0 0 0 .667 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McKinstry 2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000 d-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 11 5 3 4 Tapia lf 5 0 1 2 0 0 .200 Fuentes 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .200 Story ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .400 Blackmon rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000 Cron 1b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .500 Díaz c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Owings 2b 3 3 3 1 1 0 1.000 Hampson cf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .333 Márquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 C.González p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Daza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Los Angeles 001 012 010_5 15 2 Colorado 002 022 20x_8 11 0

a-pinch hit for C.González in the 6th. b-flied out for Kinley in the 8th. c-struck out for Alexander in the 9th. d-struck out for McKinstry in the 9th.

E_Seager (1), Turner (1). LOB_Los Angeles 14, Colorado 7. 2B_Bellinger (1), Betts (1), McKinstry (1), Cron (1). 3B_Muncy (1), Owings (1). RBIs_Bellinger (1), Lux (1), Turner (1), Muncy (1), Seager (1), Hampson (1), Fuentes (1), Tapia 2 (2), Owings (1). SB_Owings 2 (2). CS_Story (1). SF_Turner. S_C.González.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Muncy, Betts 2, Turner); Colorado 3 (Blackmon, Fuentes, Hampson). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 16; Colorado 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Turner, Kershaw, Betts, Tapia 2. GIDP_Barnes, Turner, Lux.

DP_Colorado 3 (Fuentes, Cron; Fuentes, Owings, Cron; Owings, Story, Cron).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, L, 0-1 5 2-3 10 6 5 1 2 77 7.94 Knebel 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00 Nelson 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 28 27.00 Alexander 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 22 0.00

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Márquez 4 6 1 1 6 2 92 2.25 C.González, W, 1-0 2 5 3 3 1 2 42 13.50 Almonte, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Kinley 1 2 1 1 0 0 20 9.00 Bard, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Knebel 2-0, Alexander 1-0. HBP_Bard (Smith). WP_Nelson(2), Alexander, C.González.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ben May.

T_3:46. A_20,570 (50,445).

