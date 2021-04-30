On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Colorado Rapids take on the Vancouver Whitecaps in Western Conference action

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Colorado Rapids (0-1-1) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (1-0-1)

Sandy, Utah; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +251, Colorado -106, Draw +279; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps host the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference action.

The Whitecaps went 9-14-0 overall during the 2020 season while going 6-5-0 at home. Vancouver scored 27 goals last season, averaging 0.5 per game.

The Rapids compiled an 8-6-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 5-5-1 in road matches. Colorado scored 32 goals last season, averaging 0.6 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Derek Cornelius (injured), Javain Brown, Leonard Owusu (injured), Erik Godoy (injured), Ali Adnan, Tosaint Ricketts (injured).

Colorado: Lalas Abubakar (injured), Sam Vines (injured), Steven Beitashour (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

