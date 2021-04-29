Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Columbus has first road game of season at Montreal

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Columbus Crew SC (0-0-1) vs. Montreal Impact (1-0-1)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus plays its first road game of the season against Montreal.

The Impact compiled an 8-13-2 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-8-1 in home matches. Montreal averaged 0.6 goals on 1.9 shots on goal per game last season.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Crew went 12-6-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-5-5 on the road. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 24.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Luis Binks (injured), Ballou Tabla (injured).

Columbus: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|27 Digital Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station recently enjoyed a harvest of leafy greens grown on orbit