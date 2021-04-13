On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
CONCACAF Gold Cup final scheduled for Aug 1 in Las Vegas

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 2:37 pm
MIAMI (AP) — This year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup final will be played on Aug. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Most top players are expected to skip the tournament, which starts July 10. The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football announced the site Tuesday.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter says he will let his European-based regulars have vacation ahead of the start of the European club seasons and the opening of World Cup qualifying on Sept. 2.

Top young players from Mexico and Honduras will be at the Olympic soccer tournament in Japan, which runs from July 22 to Aug. 7.

The United States is in Group B with Canada, Martinique and the winner of qualifying among Haiti, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Bermuda and Barbados.

Defending champion Mexico is in Group A with El Salvador, Curaçao and the winner of qualifying among Trinidad and Tobago, Montserrat, Cuba and French Guiana.

Costa Rica, Jamaica and Suriname are in Group C with the winner of qualifying among Guatemala, Guyana, Guadeloupe and Bahamas.

Honduras, Panama, Grenada and invited guest Qatar, next year’s World Cup host, are in Group D.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

