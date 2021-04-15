On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
CONCACAF Nations League semifinals, final moved to Denver

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 1:06 pm
MIAMI (AP) — The first CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and championship are being moved to Denver from Texas.

The United States will play Honduras at Empower Field on June 3 as part of a doubleheader that will have Mexico meet Costa Rica, the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Football said Thursday.

Semifinal winners will meet at the same venue June 6.

The semifinals were originally scheduled for June 4 last year in Houston and the final on June 7 last year in Arlington, Texas, but were postponed because of the pandemic.

Top American national team players such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Sergiño Dest and are expected for the Nations League semifinals and finals, then are likely to skip the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The Nations League is the second sports event shifted to Denver. Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game on July 13 from Atlanta to Denver’s Coors Field, citing Georgia’s restrictive voting laws.

CONCACAF was not locked into the 2020 venues once the pandemic caused postponement and started looking at venues once again.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

