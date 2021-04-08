Trending:
Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

By The Associated Press
April 8, 2021 9:56 pm
MONTREAL (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip.

Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. The improved to 24-13-3, with only two regulation losses in their last nine games.

Phillip Danault and Paul Byron scored for the Canadiens, and Jake Allen made 23 saves.

Canadiens starting goalie Carey Price is not expected to be available until next week because of a lower-body injury.

The teams will complete the two-game set in Montreal on Saturday night.

