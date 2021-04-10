On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Corwin passes for 3 TDs in 2nd quarter as Drake tops Butler

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 5:13 pm
< a min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — After a scoreless first quarter, Drake’s Ian Corwin passed for three touchdowns in as many possessions in the second and the Bulldogs went on to defeat Butler 33-7 on Saturday.

Corwin finished a crisp 7-of-8 passing for 75 yards and three TDs. He picked up another 67 yards rushing on six carries. Hunter Wendling was 12-of-21 passing for 131 yards, taking over in the second half for Drake (2-2, 2-2 Pioneer Football League).

In addition to Corwin’s trio of TD tosses, Drake also blocked a punt into the end zone for a safety to cap a 23-point outburst in the second quarter. The Bulldogs added two more scores with a Nathan De Bruin 45-yard field goal and Cross Robinson 12-yard touchdown run on consecutive possessions after halftime, pushing the lead to 33-0.

Bret Bushka teamed with Luka Popovic on a 38-yard pass play to get Butler (0-5, 0-5) on the scoreboard with 1:31 left in the game.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Drake had 25 first downs to Butler’s 10, 225 yards rushing to Butler’s 28 and 206 yards passing to Butler’s 190. Bushka and Sam Brown each had 95 yards passing for Butler.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game