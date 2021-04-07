Cowboys add P Anger, TE Sprinkle for offseason competition

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed punter Bryan Anger and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle on Wednesday, adding depth at both positions for offseason workouts.

Anger figures to be competition for Hunter Niswander at training camp. Niswander punted the second half of last season in place of the injured Chris Jones, the longtime Dallas punter who was released last month.

The 32-year-old Anger was with Houston the past two seasons after previous stints with Jacksonville and Tampa Bay. The Jaguars drafted him in the third round in 2012. Anger’s career average is 46.2 yards per punt.

Sprinkle spent his first four seasons with Washington, which drafted him in the fifth round in 2017. Sprinkle had 26 of his 34 catches and 241 of his 301 career yards in 2019, when he started 13 games. He had one touchdown catch in each of his first three seasons.

