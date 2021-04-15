On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cubs’ Tepera suspended for 3 games, manager Ross 1 by MLB

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 5:37 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Cubs pitcher Ryan Tepera was suspended for three games on Thursday by Major League Baseball, which concluded he intentionally threw at Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff this week.

Tepera appealed the penalty handed down by MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill. Tepera, who also was fined, will not have to serve any discipline while the appeal is pending before MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.

Cubs manager David Ross was suspended for one game and fined because of Tepera’s actions. Managers immediately serve discipline, and Ross will sit out the Cubs’ series opener against Atlanta on Friday.

Chicago’s Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch from oodruff leading off the fourth inning on Tuesday night. Tepera threw a pitch behind Woodruff in the fifth.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Contreras hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Brent Suter in the eighth, and the Cubs went on to win 3-2.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|12 GTC 2021
4|13 DISA Services Course
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard Cutters conduct first stop in US Sixth Fleet