Cueto expected to start for the Giants against Mariners

By The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 3:25 am
< a min read
      

San Francisco Giants (0-1, fifth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (1-0, third in the NL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants visit the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

The Mariners finished 14-10 in home games in 2020. Seattle batted .226 as a team last year and hit 60 total home runs.

The Giants went 10-17 away from home in 2020. San Francisco pitchers struck out 8.1 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.56.

INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

