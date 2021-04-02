On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Defensive tackle Jenkins signs for 2nd stint with Dolphins

By The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 1:25 pm
MIAMI (AP) — Defensive tackle John Jenkins has signed for a second stint with the Miami Dolphins.

Jenkins played in all 16 games for Miami in 2019 with five starts. He played in 11 games off the bench last year for the Chicago Bears.

Jenkins, a third-round pick by the Saints in 2013, has also played for the Giants and Seahawks.

