DeSclafani, Giants to take on Morejon, Padres

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 3:05 am
San Francisco Giants (1-2) vs. San Diego Padres (3-1)

San Diego; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Padres: TBD

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants square off against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

The Padres went 24-16 in division games in 2020. San Diego averaged 8.4 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 12 total triples last season.

The Giants went 18-22 in division play in 2020. San Francisco pitchers had an ERA of 4.56 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.32.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (right patellar tendon), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Pierce Johnson: (right adductor), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (right calf), Austin Adams: (right elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (left hamstring), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

