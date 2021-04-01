Detroit 3, Cleveland 2

Cleveland Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 30 3 5 3 Luplow cf 3 0 0 0 Grossman lf 1 0 0 0 Gamel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 W.Castro ss 4 0 1 0 Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 0 Cabrera 1b 4 1 1 2 E.Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 H.Castro 1b 0 0 0 0 F.Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 1 0 Naylor rf-ph 4 0 1 0 Mazara dh 4 0 0 0 Chang 1b 2 0 0 0 Ramos c 3 0 0 0 Bauers ph-1b 1 0 0 0 V.Reyes rf 4 1 0 0 A.Rosario ph 1 1 1 0 Jones cf 3 0 1 1 R.Pérez c 2 1 1 2 Giménez ss 4 0 0 0

Cleveland 000 000 002 — 2 Detroit 210 000 00x — 3

E_Ramírez (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Detroit 8. 2B_Hernández (1), Jones (1). HR_R.Pérez (1), Cabrera (1). SB_Grossman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Bieber L,0-1 6 5 3 3 3 12 Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 1 Karinchak 1 0 0 0 1 1

Detroit Boyd W,1-0 5 2-3 3 0 0 4 2 Cisnero H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Norris H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Soto S,1-1 1 2 2 2 1 0

Cisnero pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Bieber(2), Boyd(2).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:03. A_8,000 (41,083).

