Detroit 3, Cleveland 2

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|
|Luplow cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Naylor rf-ph
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mazara dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bauers ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Reyes rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Rosario ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|R.Pérez c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giménez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|Detroit
|210
|000
|00x
|—
|3
E_Ramírez (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Detroit 8. 2B_Hernández (1), Jones (1). HR_R.Pérez (1), Cabrera (1). SB_Grossman (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber L,0-1
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|12
|Shaw
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Karinchak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boyd W,1-0
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Cisnero H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Norris H,1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Soto S,1-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
Cisnero pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
WP_Bieber(2), Boyd(2).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:03. A_8,000 (41,083).
Comments