Detroit 3, Cleveland 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|6
|5
|
|Luplow cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Gamel ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|c-Naylor rf-ph
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Chang 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Bauers ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-A.Rosario ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|R.Pérez c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.500
|Giménez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|5
|14
|
|Grossman lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|H.Castro 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Mazara dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|V.Reyes rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|002_2
|6
|1
|Detroit
|210
|000
|00x_3
|5
|0
a-popped out for Chang in the 6th. b-struck out for Luplow in the 7th. c-struck out for Naylor in the 9th. d-singled for Bauers in the 9th.
E_Ramírez (1). LOB_Cleveland 9, Detroit 8. 2B_Hernández (1), Jones (1). HR_R.Pérez (1), off Soto; Cabrera (1), off Bieber. RBIs_R.Pérez 2 (2), Cabrera 2 (2), Jones (1). SB_Grossman (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (E.Rosario, Chang, Ramírez); Detroit 3 (W.Castro, Mazara). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 6; Detroit 0 for 5.
GIDP_F.Reyes.
DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Schoop, Cabrera).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, L, 0-1
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|12
|95
|4.50
|Shaw
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|0.00
|Karinchak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|0.00
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, W, 1-0
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|92
|0.00
|Cisnero, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Norris, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
|Soto, S, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|27
|18.00
Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 1-0. WP_Bieber(2), Boyd(2).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:03. A_8,000 (41,083).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments