Sports News

Detroit 3, Cleveland 2

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 4:36 pm
1 min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 6 5
Luplow cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Gamel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .250
Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .333
E.Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
F.Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
c-Naylor rf-ph 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Chang 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Bauers ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-A.Rosario ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000
R.Pérez c 2 1 1 2 2 1 .500
Giménez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 5 3 5 14
Grossman lf 1 0 0 0 3 0 .000
Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .250
W.Castro ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Cabrera 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .250
H.Castro 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .333
Mazara dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Ramos c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .000
V.Reyes rf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .000
Jones cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333
Cleveland 000 000 002_2 6 1
Detroit 210 000 00x_3 5 0

a-popped out for Chang in the 6th. b-struck out for Luplow in the 7th. c-struck out for Naylor in the 9th. d-singled for Bauers in the 9th.

E_Ramírez (1). LOB_Cleveland 9, Detroit 8. 2B_Hernández (1), Jones (1). HR_R.Pérez (1), off Soto; Cabrera (1), off Bieber. RBIs_R.Pérez 2 (2), Cabrera 2 (2), Jones (1). SB_Grossman (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (E.Rosario, Chang, Ramírez); Detroit 3 (W.Castro, Mazara). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 6; Detroit 0 for 5.

GIDP_F.Reyes.

DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Schoop, Cabrera).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, L, 0-1 6 5 3 3 3 12 95 4.50
Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 0.00
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 0.00
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd, W, 1-0 5 2-3 3 0 0 4 2 92 0.00
Cisnero, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00
Norris, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 21 0.00
Soto, S, 1-1 1 2 2 2 1 0 27 18.00

Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 1-0. WP_Bieber(2), Boyd(2).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:03. A_8,000 (41,083).

