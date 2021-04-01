Detroit 3, Cleveland 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 6 5 Luplow cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Gamel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .250 Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .333 E.Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 F.Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 c-Naylor rf-ph 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Chang 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Bauers ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-A.Rosario ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000 R.Pérez c 2 1 1 2 2 1 .500 Giménez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 5 3 5 14 Grossman lf 1 0 0 0 3 0 .000 Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .250 W.Castro ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Cabrera 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .250 H.Castro 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Schoop 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .333 Mazara dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Ramos c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .000 V.Reyes rf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .000 Jones cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333

Cleveland 000 000 002_2 6 1 Detroit 210 000 00x_3 5 0

a-popped out for Chang in the 6th. b-struck out for Luplow in the 7th. c-struck out for Naylor in the 9th. d-singled for Bauers in the 9th.

E_Ramírez (1). LOB_Cleveland 9, Detroit 8. 2B_Hernández (1), Jones (1). HR_R.Pérez (1), off Soto; Cabrera (1), off Bieber. RBIs_R.Pérez 2 (2), Cabrera 2 (2), Jones (1). SB_Grossman (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (E.Rosario, Chang, Ramírez); Detroit 3 (W.Castro, Mazara). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 6; Detroit 0 for 5.

GIDP_F.Reyes.

DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Schoop, Cabrera).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, L, 0-1 6 5 3 3 3 12 95 4.50 Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 0.00 Karinchak 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 0.00

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd, W, 1-0 5 2-3 3 0 0 4 2 92 0.00 Cisnero, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 Norris, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 21 0.00 Soto, S, 1-1 1 2 2 2 1 0 27 18.00

Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 1-0. WP_Bieber(2), Boyd(2).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:03. A_8,000 (41,083).

