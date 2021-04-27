Trending:
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2

By The Associated Press
April 27, 2021 11:40 pm
Detroit Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 6 5 Totals 34 2 8 0
Grossman rf 3 0 1 0 Anderson ss 3 1 1 0
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Eaton rf 5 1 2 0
Cabrera dh 4 1 2 1 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0
Schoop 1b 4 1 1 1 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0
W.Castro 2b 3 1 0 0 Mercedes dh 4 0 2 0
Baddoo lf 4 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 0 0 0
Ramos c 4 1 1 1 Lamb lf 2 0 1 0
Goodrum ss 4 1 1 2 Hamilton pr-cf 1 0 0 0
Jones cf 4 0 0 0 García cf-lf 4 0 1 0
Madrigal 2b 4 0 0 0
Detroit 100 000 310 5
Chicago 101 000 000 2

E_Candelario 2 (3), Ureña (1), Schoop (2), W.Castro (3), Moncada (2). DP_Detroit 4, Chicago 0. LOB_Detroit 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Ramos (4). HR_Cabrera (2), Goodrum (3), Schoop (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Ureña W,1-3 7 7 2 1 3 2
Cisnero H,2 1 1 0 0 1 3
Soto S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Giolito L,1-2 6 2-3 5 4 4 3 7
Heuer 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Foster 1 1 1 1 0 1
Ruiz 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:10. A_9,445 (40,615).

