Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|0
|
|Grossman rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mercedes dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramos c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lamb lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hamilton pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|100
|000
|310
|—
|5
|Chicago
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Candelario 2 (3), Ureña (1), Schoop (2), W.Castro (3), Moncada (2). DP_Detroit 4, Chicago 0. LOB_Detroit 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Ramos (4). HR_Cabrera (2), Goodrum (3), Schoop (2).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ureña W,1-3
|7
|
|7
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Cisnero H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Soto S,3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito L,1-2
|6
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|7
|Heuer
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Foster
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Ruiz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:10. A_9,445 (40,615).
