Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|
|Gamel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Rosario ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Hernández 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|E.Rosario lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Schoop 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|F.Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Naylor rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bauers 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giménez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
|Detroit
|200
|000
|30x
|—
|5
E_R.Pérez (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Cleveland 7, Detroit 10. 2B_Naylor (1), Candelario (1). 3B_W.Castro (1). HR_E.Rosario (1). SF_E.Rosario (1), Schoop (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac L,0-1
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Wittgren
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Maton
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Teheran W,1-0
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Holland H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fulmer H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alexander
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Garcia S,1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:17. A_8,000 (41,083).
