Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

Cleveland Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 32 5 10 5 Gamel cf 2 0 0 0 Grossman lf 2 1 0 0 A.Rosario ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 2 3 1 Hernández 2b 3 1 1 0 W.Castro ss 5 1 1 1 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 1 E.Rosario lf 1 1 1 2 Schoop 1b 3 0 0 1 F.Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 Mazara rf 4 0 3 1 Naylor rf 4 0 1 0 Ramos c 3 0 1 0 Bauers 1b 2 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 Chang ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Jones cf 4 1 1 0 R.Pérez c 4 0 1 0 Giménez ss 4 0 1 0

Cleveland 010 000 010 — 2 Detroit 200 000 30x — 5

E_R.Pérez (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Cleveland 7, Detroit 10. 2B_Naylor (1), Candelario (1). 3B_W.Castro (1). HR_E.Rosario (1). SF_E.Rosario (1), Schoop (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Plesac L,0-1 6 6 2 2 2 4 Wittgren 2-3 3 3 3 2 0 Maton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Stephan 1 1 0 0 1 2

Detroit Teheran W,1-0 5 4 1 1 3 3 Holland H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Fulmer H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Alexander 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Garcia S,1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:17. A_8,000 (41,083).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.