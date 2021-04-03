On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 4:47 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 32 5 10 5
Gamel cf 2 0 0 0 Grossman lf 2 1 0 0
A.Rosario ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 2 3 1
Hernández 2b 3 1 1 0 W.Castro ss 5 1 1 1
Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 1
E.Rosario lf 1 1 1 2 Schoop 1b 3 0 0 1
F.Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 Mazara rf 4 0 3 1
Naylor rf 4 0 1 0 Ramos c 3 0 1 0
Bauers 1b 2 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0
Chang ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Jones cf 4 1 1 0
R.Pérez c 4 0 1 0
Giménez ss 4 0 1 0
Cleveland 010 000 010 2
Detroit 200 000 30x 5

E_R.Pérez (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Cleveland 7, Detroit 10. 2B_Naylor (1), Candelario (1). 3B_W.Castro (1). HR_E.Rosario (1). SF_E.Rosario (1), Schoop (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plesac L,0-1 6 6 2 2 2 4
Wittgren 2-3 3 3 3 2 0
Maton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Stephan 1 1 0 0 1 2
Detroit
Teheran W,1-0 5 4 1 1 3 3
Holland H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Fulmer H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alexander 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Garcia S,1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:17. A_8,000 (41,083).

        Insight by AT&T: Register for a free 2-day event where technology experts in government and industry discuss how 5G will revolutionize the way government operates.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Illinois IT Educational Series:...
4|6 End-to-End Cloud Visibility with Splunk
4|6 Snowflake on Snowflake: Driving Product...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Darwin Morgan retires following 30-year career with NNSA