Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 7 2 4 6 Gamel cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 b-A.Rosario ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Hernández 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .286 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286 E.Rosario lf 1 1 1 2 2 0 .400 F.Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143 Naylor rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Bauers 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Chang ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 R.Pérez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .333 Giménez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .125

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 10 5 5 6 Grossman lf 2 1 0 0 3 0 .000 Candelario 3b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .500 W.Castro ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .222 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 1 1 1 .286 Schoop 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .167 Mazara rf 4 0 3 1 0 1 .375 Ramos c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Jones cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .286

Cleveland 010 000 010_2 7 1 Detroit 200 000 30x_5 10 0

a-popped out for Bauers in the 7th. b-struck out for Gamel in the 8th.

E_R.Pérez (1). LOB_Cleveland 7, Detroit 10. 2B_Naylor (1), Candelario (1). 3B_W.Castro (1). HR_E.Rosario (1), off Teheran. RBIs_E.Rosario 2 (2), W.Castro (1), Cabrera (3), Candelario (1), Schoop (1), Mazara (1). SF_E.Rosario, Schoop.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Ramírez, Bauers, Naylor); Detroit 4 (Goodrum, Ramos, W.Castro). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 4; Detroit 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Gamel, Cabrera. GIDP_F.Reyes, Gamel, Schoop.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Hernández, Bauers); Detroit 2 (Schoop, W.Castro, Schoop; Candelario, Goodrum, Schoop).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac, L, 0-1 6 6 2 2 2 4 94 3.00 Wittgren 2-3 3 3 3 2 0 30 40.50 Maton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00 Stephan 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 0.00

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran, W, 1-0 5 4 1 1 3 3 90 1.80 Holland, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 0.00 Fulmer, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Alexander 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 16 13.50 Garcia, S, 1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-0, Garcia 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:17. A_8,000 (41,083).

