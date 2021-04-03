Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|4
|6
|
|Gamel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|b-A.Rosario ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Hernández 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|E.Rosario lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.400
|F.Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Naylor rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bauers 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Chang ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Giménez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|5
|6
|
|Grossman lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|Candelario 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|W.Castro ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Schoop 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.375
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|010_2
|7
|1
|Detroit
|200
|000
|30x_5
|10
|0
a-popped out for Bauers in the 7th. b-struck out for Gamel in the 8th.
E_R.Pérez (1). LOB_Cleveland 7, Detroit 10. 2B_Naylor (1), Candelario (1). 3B_W.Castro (1). HR_E.Rosario (1), off Teheran. RBIs_E.Rosario 2 (2), W.Castro (1), Cabrera (3), Candelario (1), Schoop (1), Mazara (1). SF_E.Rosario, Schoop.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Ramírez, Bauers, Naylor); Detroit 4 (Goodrum, Ramos, W.Castro). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 4; Detroit 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Gamel, Cabrera. GIDP_F.Reyes, Gamel, Schoop.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Hernández, Bauers); Detroit 2 (Schoop, W.Castro, Schoop; Candelario, Goodrum, Schoop).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, L, 0-1
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|94
|3.00
|Wittgren
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|30
|40.50
|Maton
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Stephan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|0.00
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, W, 1-0
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|90
|1.80
|Holland, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|0.00
|Fulmer, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Alexander
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|13.50
|Garcia, S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-0, Garcia 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:17. A_8,000 (41,083).
