Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 24 2 3 2 2 8 Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .308 Evans 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .293 Reynolds lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .308 Moran dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .297 González ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .275 Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .163 Fowler cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .171 a-Stallings ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 R.Castro 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Perez c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .056

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 23 5 7 5 2 5 Grossman rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 W.Castro ss-2b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .224 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Ramos dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246 1-Reyes pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .161 Schoop 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .182 Hill cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — H.Castro 2b-1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .294 Goodrum lf-ss 2 2 1 1 1 0 .209 Baddoo cf-lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .275 Greiner c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .176

Pittsburgh 100 001 0_2 3 0 Detroit 001 031 x_5 7 0

a-struck out for Fowler in the 7th.

1-ran for Ramos in the 6th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2. 2B_González (5), Baddoo (3), Ramos (3). HR_Evans (4), off Garcia; Goodrum (2), off Yajure; Schoop (1), off Yajure. RBIs_González (10), Evans (6), Goodrum (3), Schoop (4), Baddoo (12), W.Castro (4), H.Castro (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Polanco); Detroit 1 (Candelario). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 2; Detroit 2 for 5.

GIDP_Goodrum, Candelario.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Evans, González, Evans; Frazier, González, Evans).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yajure, L, 0-1 4 1-3 4 4 4 2 4 60 8.31 Bednar 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.70 Holmes 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 7.20

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull, W, 1-0 5 2 1 1 2 6 62 1.80 Garcia, H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 5.87 Soto, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.16

Inherited runners-scored_Bednar 2-1. WP_Holmes.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ben May; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_1:55. A_7,461 (41,083).

