Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|2
|3
|2
|2
|8
|
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Evans 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Reynolds lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Moran dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|González ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.163
|Fowler cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|a-Stallings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|R.Castro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.056
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|23
|5
|7
|5
|2
|5
|
|Grossman rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|W.Castro ss-2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Ramos dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|1-Reyes pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Schoop 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Hill cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|H.Castro 2b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Goodrum lf-ss
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.209
|Baddoo cf-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Greiner c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Pittsburgh
|100
|001
|0_2
|3
|0
|Detroit
|001
|031
|x_5
|7
|0
a-struck out for Fowler in the 7th.
1-ran for Ramos in the 6th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2. 2B_González (5), Baddoo (3), Ramos (3). HR_Evans (4), off Garcia; Goodrum (2), off Yajure; Schoop (1), off Yajure. RBIs_González (10), Evans (6), Goodrum (3), Schoop (4), Baddoo (12), W.Castro (4), H.Castro (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Polanco); Detroit 1 (Candelario). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 2; Detroit 2 for 5.
GIDP_Goodrum, Candelario.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Evans, González, Evans; Frazier, González, Evans).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yajure, L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|4
|60
|8.31
|Bednar
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.70
|Holmes
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|7.20
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull, W, 1-0
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|62
|1.80
|Garcia, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|5.87
|Soto, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.16
Inherited runners-scored_Bednar 2-1. WP_Holmes.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ben May; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_1:55. A_7,461 (41,083).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments