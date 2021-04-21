Trending:
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 4:43 pm
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 24 2 3 2 2 8
Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .308
Evans 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .293
Reynolds lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .308
Moran dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .297
González ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .275
Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .163
Fowler cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .171
a-Stallings ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
R.Castro 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Perez c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .056
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 23 5 7 5 2 5
Grossman rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
W.Castro ss-2b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .224
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Ramos dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246
1-Reyes pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .161
Schoop 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .182
Hill cf 0 0 0 0 0 0
H.Castro 2b-1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .294
Goodrum lf-ss 2 2 1 1 1 0 .209
Baddoo cf-lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .275
Greiner c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .176
Pittsburgh 100 001 0_2 3 0
Detroit 001 031 x_5 7 0

a-struck out for Fowler in the 7th.

1-ran for Ramos in the 6th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2. 2B_González (5), Baddoo (3), Ramos (3). HR_Evans (4), off Garcia; Goodrum (2), off Yajure; Schoop (1), off Yajure. RBIs_González (10), Evans (6), Goodrum (3), Schoop (4), Baddoo (12), W.Castro (4), H.Castro (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Polanco); Detroit 1 (Candelario). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 2; Detroit 2 for 5.

GIDP_Goodrum, Candelario.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Evans, González, Evans; Frazier, González, Evans).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yajure, L, 0-1 4 1-3 4 4 4 2 4 60 8.31
Bednar 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.70
Holmes 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 7.20
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull, W, 1-0 5 2 1 1 2 6 62 1.80
Garcia, H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 5.87
Soto, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.16

Inherited runners-scored_Bednar 2-1. WP_Holmes.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ben May; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_1:55. A_7,461 (41,083).

