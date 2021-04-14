Trending:
Detroit 6, Houston 4

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 11:26 pm
1 min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 8 6 5 10
Grossman lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .194
Candelario 3b 5 0 3 2 0 2 .326
Ramos c 4 0 1 1 1 0 .278
Mazara rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .237
a-J.Jones ph-cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .136
Núñez dh 4 1 0 0 0 0 .200
Schoop 1b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .205
Baddoo cf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .370
Goodrum ss 3 1 0 1 1 2 .208
H.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 8 4 6 6
Straw cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .220
Díaz 2b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .250
Brantley lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .324
Gurriel 1b 3 0 2 2 2 0 .429
Tucker rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Dawson dh 3 2 1 0 1 0 .333
J.Castro c 3 1 1 2 1 1 .167
1-Stubbs pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit 030 300 000_6 8 1
Houston 000 021 001_4 8 0

a-struck out for Mazara in the 4th.

1-ran for J.Castro in the 9th.

E_Schoop (1). LOB_Detroit 8, Houston 10. 2B_Grossman (2), Baddoo (2), Candelario (4), Gurriel (4). HR_J.Castro (2), off Fulmer. RBIs_Baddoo (11), Goodrum (1), Grossman (4), Candelario 2 (7), Ramos (8), J.Castro 2 (4), Gurriel 2 (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Mazara, Núñez 2, J.Jones); Houston 5 (Tucker 2, Toro). RISP_Detroit 4 for 16; Houston 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Goodrum, Baddoo, Ramos. GIDP_Toro.

DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, H.Castro, Schoop); Houston 1 (Correa, Straw, Gurriel, Straw).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fulmer, W, 1-0 5 3 2 2 1 2 78 3.00
Norris 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 23 11.57
Farmer, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 9.53
Lange, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 0.00
Soto, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 2.70
Cisnero 0 1 1 1 2 0 15 6.75
B.Garcia, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 5.40
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers Jr., L, 1-1 3 2-3 4 6 6 3 3 87 5.27
Smith 0 2 0 0 1 0 17 13.50
Bielak 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 44 2.25
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.29
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 9.00
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

Smith pitched to 3 batters in the 4th, Cisnero pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 2-0, B.Garcia 3-1, Smith 3-3, Bielak 3-0. HBP_McCullers Jr. 2 (Núñez,Grossman). WP_McCullers Jr..

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_4:00. A_14,720 (41,168).

