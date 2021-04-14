Detroit 6, Houston 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|5
|10
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.194
|Candelario 3b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.326
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Mazara rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|a-J.Jones ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.136
|Núñez dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Schoop 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Baddoo cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.370
|Goodrum ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.208
|H.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|6
|6
|
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Díaz 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.250
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.429
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Dawson dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|J.Castro c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.167
|1-Stubbs pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Detroit
|030
|300
|000_6
|8
|1
|Houston
|000
|021
|001_4
|8
|0
a-struck out for Mazara in the 4th.
1-ran for J.Castro in the 9th.
E_Schoop (1). LOB_Detroit 8, Houston 10. 2B_Grossman (2), Baddoo (2), Candelario (4), Gurriel (4). HR_J.Castro (2), off Fulmer. RBIs_Baddoo (11), Goodrum (1), Grossman (4), Candelario 2 (7), Ramos (8), J.Castro 2 (4), Gurriel 2 (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Mazara, Núñez 2, J.Jones); Houston 5 (Tucker 2, Toro). RISP_Detroit 4 for 16; Houston 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Goodrum, Baddoo, Ramos. GIDP_Toro.
DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, H.Castro, Schoop); Houston 1 (Correa, Straw, Gurriel, Straw).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fulmer, W, 1-0
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|78
|3.00
|Norris
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|11.57
|Farmer, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|9.53
|Lange, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Soto, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.70
|Cisnero
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|15
|6.75
|B.Garcia, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|5.40
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., L, 1-1
|3
|2-3
|4
|6
|6
|3
|3
|87
|5.27
|Smith
|0
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|13.50
|Bielak
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|44
|2.25
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.29
|Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|9.00
|Pressly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
Smith pitched to 3 batters in the 4th, Cisnero pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 2-0, B.Garcia 3-1, Smith 3-3, Bielak 3-0. HBP_McCullers Jr. 2 (Núñez,Grossman). WP_McCullers Jr..
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_4:00. A_14,720 (41,168).
