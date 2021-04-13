Detroit 8, Houston 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|4
|12
|
|Grossman lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.156
|W.Castro ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Candelario 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Ramos c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.281
|Mazara dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.250
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Núñez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.273
|a-H.Castro ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Baddoo cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.391
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.111
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|3
|6
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|b-Maldonado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Díaz lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|García 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.410
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|McCormick cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|J.Castro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.111
|Detroit
|001
|420
|001_8
|11
|0
|Houston
|010
|000
|001_2
|8
|1
a-walked for Núñez in the 8th. b-struck out for Altuve in the 9th.
E_Correa (3). LOB_Detroit 6, Houston 8. 2B_Candelario (3), Reyes (1), Tucker (3). HR_Baddoo (4), off Odorizzi; Mazara (2), off Odorizzi; Núñez (2), off Odorizzi; Ramos (5), off Abreu; Ramos (6), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Baddoo (10), Mazara 2 (5), Núñez 2 (3), Ramos 3 (7), Straw (4), McCormick (5). SB_Straw (3). SF_McCormick.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (W.Castro, Grossman); Houston 3 (Altuve, Maldonado). RISP_Detroit 1 for 7; Houston 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Grossman. GIDP_Ramos, Correa.
DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, W.Castro, H.Castro); Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, W, 2-1
|6
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|4
|100
|1.86
|B.Garcia
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|6.35
|Holland
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|12.00
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|4
|80
|13.50
|Abreu
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|39
|3.24
|Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.79
|Rodriguez
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|48
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_B.Garcia 1-0, Abreu 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jose Navas; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:27. A_17,080 (41,168).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments