Detroit 8, Houston 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 11 8 4 12 Grossman lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .156 W.Castro ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .196 Candelario 3b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .293 Ramos c 5 2 2 3 0 1 .281 Mazara dh 4 1 2 2 1 0 .250 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .194 Núñez 1b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .273 a-H.Castro ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Baddoo cf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .391 Reyes rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .111

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 8 2 3 6 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .318 b-Maldonado ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Brantley lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .310 Díaz lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .313 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .286 García 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Alvarez dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .283 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .410 Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Straw cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .222 McCormick cf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .222 J.Castro c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .111

Detroit 001 420 001_8 11 0 Houston 010 000 001_2 8 1

a-walked for Núñez in the 8th. b-struck out for Altuve in the 9th.

E_Correa (3). LOB_Detroit 6, Houston 8. 2B_Candelario (3), Reyes (1), Tucker (3). HR_Baddoo (4), off Odorizzi; Mazara (2), off Odorizzi; Núñez (2), off Odorizzi; Ramos (5), off Abreu; Ramos (6), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Baddoo (10), Mazara 2 (5), Núñez 2 (3), Ramos 3 (7), Straw (4), McCormick (5). SB_Straw (3). SF_McCormick.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (W.Castro, Grossman); Houston 3 (Altuve, Maldonado). RISP_Detroit 1 for 7; Houston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Grossman. GIDP_Ramos, Correa.

DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, W.Castro, H.Castro); Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd, W, 2-1 6 2-3 6 1 1 1 4 100 1.86 B.Garcia 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 6.35 Holland 1 2 1 1 1 1 19 12.00

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi, L, 0-1 3 1-3 7 5 5 0 4 80 13.50 Abreu 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 4 39 3.24 Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 5.79 Rodriguez 3 1 1 1 2 3 48 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_B.Garcia 1-0, Abreu 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jose Navas; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:27. A_17,080 (41,168).

