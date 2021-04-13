Trending:
Detroit 8, Houston 2

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 11:55 pm
Detroit Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 33 2 8 2
Grossman lf 5 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0
W.Castro ss 5 0 0 0 Maldonado ph 1 0 0 0
Candelario 3b 4 2 2 0 Brantley lf 3 0 0 0
Ramos c 5 2 2 3 Díaz lf 1 0 0 0
Mazara dh 4 1 2 2 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0
Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0 García 3b 0 0 0 0
Núñez 1b 3 1 1 2 Correa ss 4 0 0 0
H.Castro ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 1 2 0
Baddoo cf 4 1 2 1 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0
Reyes rf 3 0 1 0 Tucker rf 4 0 1 0
Straw cf 2 0 1 1
McCormick cf 1 0 0 1
J.Castro c 2 0 0 0
Detroit 001 420 001 8
Houston 010 000 001 2

E_Correa (3). DP_Detroit 1, Houston 1. LOB_Detroit 6, Houston 8. 2B_Candelario (3), Reyes (1), Tucker (3). HR_Baddoo (4), Mazara (2), Núñez (2), Ramos 2 (6). SB_Straw (3). SF_McCormick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd W,2-1 6 2-3 6 1 1 1 4
B.Garcia 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Holland 1 2 1 1 1 1
Houston
Odorizzi L,0-1 3 1-3 7 5 5 0 4
Abreu 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 4
Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rodriguez 3 1 1 1 2 3

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jose Navas; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:27. A_17,080 (41,168).

