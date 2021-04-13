Detroit 8, Houston 2

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|
|Grossman lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramos c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Díaz lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mazara dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|García 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Núñez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Baddoo cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCormick cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Castro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|001
|420
|001
|—
|8
|Houston
|010
|000
|001
|—
|2
E_Correa (3). DP_Detroit 1, Houston 1. LOB_Detroit 6, Houston 8. 2B_Candelario (3), Reyes (1), Tucker (3). HR_Baddoo (4), Mazara (2), Núñez (2), Ramos 2 (6). SB_Straw (3). SF_McCormick (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boyd W,2-1
|6
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|4
|B.Garcia
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Holland
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odorizzi L,0-1
|3
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Abreu
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodriguez
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jose Navas; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:27. A_17,080 (41,168).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments