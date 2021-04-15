Detroit Mercy retains women’s hoops coach after allegations

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mercy announced Thursday it has retained women’s basketball coach AnnMarie Gilbert after an independent review of players’ concerns.

The allegations against Gilbert led to the the Titans’ suspending their season in January and submitting a report to the NCAA this week. Detroit Mercy says it has implemented additional measures to make sure the program follows core values of the university as well as NCAA rules.

The Detroit News reported nearly three months ago that parents of every player on the team signed a letter and sent it to the school’s administration, detailing allegations that Gilbert inflicted emotional, mental and physical abuse on their children.

When the Titans season was suspended with a 1-13 record, athletic director Robert Vowels said the health and well-being of the athletes was the department’s top priority. Vowels said in January that he had talked with all players and members of the program about their concerns.

