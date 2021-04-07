Trending:
Devils take on the Sabres on 4-game skid

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

New Jersey Devils (13-18-6, seventh in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (9-23-6, eighth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey enters the matchup against Buffalo as losers of four games in a row.

The Sabres are 9-23-6 against the rest of their division. Buffalo serves 6.2 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the NHL. Steven Fogarty leads them averaging 0.9.

The Devils are 13-18-6 against the rest of their division. New Jersey has scored 14 power-play goals, converting on 13% of chances.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake McCabe leads the Sabres with a plus-two in 13 games this season. Kyle Okposo has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Miles Wood leads the Devils with 11 goals and has 16 points. Jesper Bratt has 9 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Devils: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Dylan Cozens: out (upper body), Carter Hutton: out (lower body), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Will Borgen: out (forearm), Curtis Lazar: out (lower body), Jack Eichel: out (upper body).

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

