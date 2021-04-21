On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Diamondbacks hold off Reds 5-4 to finish suspended game

By MITCH STACY
April 21, 2021 6:29 pm
2 min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — Stefan Crichton pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Wednesday in the finish of a suspended game.

Tuesday’s night’s game was halted because of heavy rain, and soon snow, after Reds reliever Lucas Sims walked in a run to give the Diamondbacks a 5-4 lead in the eighth.

The restart Wednesday was delayed 25 minutes because of a band of heavy snow that passed through before the sun came out.

Sims then pitched out of a bases-loaded jam. But Cincinnati was shut out in its last two chances.

Jesse Winker singled with one out in the ninth, but Tyler Naquin popped out and Eugenio Suarez struck out swinging.

On Tuesday night, pitching in a driving rain, Sims hit pinch-hitter Wyatt Mathisen to load the bases and then walked Carson Kelly on a full count before the game was stopped.

Andrew Young, who had entered as a defensive replacement in the seventh, led off the eighth with a tying homer to center field against Reds reliever Tejay Antone.

Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer in the Cincinnati sixth off reliever Yoan López, who entered after Zac Gallen walked Tucker Barnhart with two outs.

Arizona scored three times in the first on three singles and an errant throw by second baseman Jonathan India on a potential double-play ball.

Arizona reliever J.B. Bukauskas (1-0) got the win, and Amir Garrett (0-1) took the loss.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas is out because of a viral illness that is not COVID-19-related. He was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Saturday.

UP NEXT

The Reds planned to send right-hander Tyler Mahle (1-1) to the mound to face Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly (1-2) in the nightcap. Kelly earned a win despite allowing six runs in six innings against the Nationals on Thursday. He has allowed 23 hits and 15 earned runs in 16 innings this season. Mahle yielded two runs in five innings in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

