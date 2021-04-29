Dike to remain with Barnsley through promotion playoffs

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 10:18 pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daryl Dike’s loan to Barnsley has been extended by Major League Soccer’s Orlando through the end of England’s League Championship promotion playoffs.

The 20-year-old was loaned to Barnley on Feb. 1 and has scored nine goals in 17 league matches.

Barnsley is sixth with 77 points with two matches left in the season and has clinched a spot in the four-team promotion playoffs along with Brentford, Bournemouth and Swansea, trailing Norwich and Watford, which have gained promotion.

As part of the original loan, Orlando had the option to recall Dike in early May, but the MLS team announced Thursday night that it had reached an agreement with Barnsley to allow Dike to remain with the English team through the end of the playoffs.

