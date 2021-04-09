On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Dodgers put Cody Bellinger on injured list with calf problem

By GREG BEACHAM
April 9, 2021 3:10 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed former NL MVP Cody Bellinger on injured reserve with a bruised left calf.

The World Series champions made the move Friday before Bellinger and his teammates received their championship rings ahead of the Dodgers’ home opener against Washington.

Bellinger was accidentally spiked by Athletics reliever Reymin Guduan on Monday while beating out an infield single in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ 10-3 win in Oakland.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said they had not seen “significant” improvement in Bellinger’s leg since the injury, but the outfielder was already jogging and moving. He missed the final two games of Los Angeles’ series in Oakland.

“All the tests say it’ll be a short-term missing of time rather than a long-term, which is great news all around,” Roberts said.

Bellinger batted .211 with two RBIs in the first four games of the season. He is eligible to return April 16 when the Dodgers open a series in San Diego.

Mookie Betts also wasn’t in the starting lineup for the Dodgers’ home opener against Washington due to back stiffness, but Roberts thought the former AL MVP could be available to pinch-hit. Betts was scratched from Wednesday’s game in Oakland.

Versatile veteran Chris Taylor took Bellinger’s typical starting spot in center field for the Dodgers’ home opener. Zach McKinstry started for Betts in right field.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

