On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dorka Juhasz announces transfer from Ohio State to UConn

By The Associated Press
April 12, 2021 3:40 pm
< a min read
      

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn has added another post player to its roster with Dorka Juhasz announcing she is transferring to the Huskies from Ohio State.

The 6-foot-4 native of Hungary averaged 14.6 points and 11.1 rebounds this past season for the Buckeyes before entering the transfer portal earlier this month.

The All-Big Ten forward made her decision public Monday on social media.

Juhasz will enter UConn as a graduate student with two years of eligibility.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

She will join a crowded frontcourt that includes Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Aaliyah Edwards, Aubrey Griffin, Piath Gabriel and 6-5 recruit Amari DeBerry.

The Huskies went 28-2 this past season with a 13th consecutive trip to the Final Four and will be looking for a record 12th national championship.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game