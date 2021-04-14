On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Duke’s Hurt declares for NBA draft after breakout season

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 5:59 pm
1 min read
      

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke forward Matthew Hurt is declaring for the NBA draft and intends to hire an agent following a breakout sophomore season in which he became the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top scorer.

The Blue Devils (13-11) faced a season-long battle trying to make their 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament before they pulled out of the ACC Tournament following a positive COVID-19 test that ended their season. Hurt was Duke’s consistent offensive presence throughout as he nearly doubled his per-game scoring average to 18.3 points.

Hurt averaged 18.6 points in conference play. His 56% shooting ranked second in the ACC and included 56-of-126 3-point accuracy (44%), helping him earn All-ACC first team and most improved player honors.

in a release Wednesday, the 6-foot-9 Hurt thanked his family, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and his staff, saying it was a dream to play at the school. He also stated his dream of playing in the NBA, adding that Duke made him a better player and person “and has put me in a position to take this next step in my career.”

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Hurt’s announcement comes 13 days after teammate DJ Steward announced he would enter the draft and hire an agent.

Krzyzewski wished Hurt the best and said the NBA team that drafts him is getting a player dedicated to his craft. The coach added, “He is already a pro in how he approaches the game and approaches his development as a player and a person.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard Cutters conduct first stop in US Sixth Fleet