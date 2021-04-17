Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dunning scheduled to start for Texas against Baltimore

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 3:06 am
< a min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (6-8) vs. Texas Rangers (6-8)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-1, 10.50 ERA, 2.33 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-0, 1.00 ERA, .78 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -139, Orioles +121; over/under is 9 runs

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The Rangers finished 16-14 in home games in 2020. Texas pitchers had an ERA of 5.02 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.38.

The Orioles went 12-15 away from home in 2020. Baltimore hit 77 total home runs with 186 total extra base hits last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Demarcus Evans: (lat), Matt Bush: (elbow), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Khris Davis: (quad), Willie Calhoun: (groin), Brock Holt: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|12 GTC 2021
4|15 DigiMarCon East 2021 - Digital...
4|15 AWS Public Sector Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center