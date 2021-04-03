On Air: Federal News Network program
East Tennessee State knocks off 10th-ranked VMI 24-20

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 5:56 pm
Quay Holmes ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns, and East Tennessee State beat 10th-ranked VMI 24-20 on Saturday in a key Southern Conference matchup.

VMI (5-1, 5-1), which would have clinched the SoCon title with a win against the Buccaneers, has a home game against The Citadel on April 17 remaining. East Tennessee State (4-1, 4-1) plays at Mercer next week and ends its regular season hosting Chattanooga.

The Keydets drove to the ETSU 35 on their final possession, but Tyree Robinson forced a fumble from receiver Jakob Herres with 3:50 to play.

Holmes ran 29 times and scored from the 1 in the first quarter, and his 4-yard TD run capped the scoring with 12:36 remaining. Brock Landis completed 11 of 27 passes for 147 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to Will Huzzie for East Tennessee State. Huzzie finished with five catches for 83 yards receiving.

Seth Morgan was 36-of-46 passing for 315 yards, and he added 42 yards on the ground on 12 carries for VMI . Morgan had a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and Grant Swinehart added a 3-yard TD run late in the third. Herres had eight receptions for 101 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

