ECHL Glance

Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|42
|30
|10
|0
|2
|62
|155
|107
|Indy
|41
|25
|13
|3
|0
|53
|126
|116
|Greenville
|41
|19
|12
|8
|2
|48
|119
|127
|South Carolina
|39
|17
|13
|6
|3
|43
|113
|123
|Orlando
|40
|20
|16
|3
|1
|44
|118
|122
|Jacksonville
|37
|15
|16
|3
|3
|36
|93
|109
|Wheeling
|40
|12
|23
|5
|0
|29
|116
|141
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|21
|13
|5
|2
|1
|29
|70
|50
|Wichita
|42
|25
|12
|4
|1
|55
|125
|110
|Allen
|38
|23
|13
|2
|0
|48
|128
|109
|Utah
|41
|18
|13
|4
|6
|46
|122
|137
|Kansas City
|39
|16
|15
|6
|2
|40
|102
|113
|Tulsa
|41
|19
|18
|3
|1
|42
|92
|106
|Rapid City
|42
|20
|19
|2
|1
|43
|128
|137
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Florida 3, Orlando 2
Wheeling 5, Jacksonville 3
Allen 3, Utah 2
Friday’s Games
Florida 3, Orlando 2
Greenville 3, South Carolina 2
Wheeling 2, Indy 1
Jacksonville at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Greenville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
