ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 42 30 10 0 2 62 155 107
Indy 41 25 13 3 0 53 126 116
Greenville 41 19 12 8 2 48 119 127
South Carolina 39 17 13 6 3 43 113 123
Orlando 40 20 16 3 1 44 118 122
Jacksonville 37 15 16 3 3 36 93 109
Wheeling 40 12 23 5 0 29 116 141

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 21 13 5 2 1 29 70 50
Wichita 42 25 12 4 1 55 125 110
Allen 38 23 13 2 0 48 128 109
Utah 41 18 13 4 6 46 122 137
Kansas City 39 16 15 6 2 40 102 113
Tulsa 41 19 18 3 1 42 92 106
Rapid City 42 20 19 2 1 43 128 137

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Wheeling 5, Jacksonville 3

Allen 3, Utah 2

Friday’s Games

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Greenville 3, South Carolina 2

Wheeling 2, Indy 1

Jacksonville at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

