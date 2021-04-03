On Air: Safe Money Radio
ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 42 30 10 0 2 62 155 107
Indy 41 25 13 3 0 53 126 116
Greenville 41 19 12 8 2 48 119 127
South Carolina 39 17 13 6 3 43 113 123
Orlando 40 20 16 3 1 44 118 122
Jacksonville 38 15 17 3 3 36 97 114
Wheeling 40 12 23 5 0 29 116 141

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 22 14 5 2 1 31 75 54
Wichita 43 26 12 4 1 57 128 111
Allen 39 24 13 2 0 50 131 109
Utah 42 18 14 4 6 46 122 140
Kansas City 40 17 15 6 2 42 106 116
Rapid City 43 20 20 2 1 43 129 140
Tulsa 42 19 19 3 1 42 95 110

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Greenville 3, South Carolina 2

Wheeling 2, Indy 1

Fort Wayne 5, Jacksonville 4

Allen 3, Utah 0

Kansas City 4, Tulsa 3

Wichita 3, Rapid City 1

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

