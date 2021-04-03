ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|42
|30
|10
|0
|2
|62
|155
|107
|Indy
|41
|25
|13
|3
|0
|53
|126
|116
|Greenville
|41
|19
|12
|8
|2
|48
|119
|127
|South Carolina
|39
|17
|13
|6
|3
|43
|113
|123
|Orlando
|40
|20
|16
|3
|1
|44
|118
|122
|Jacksonville
|38
|15
|17
|3
|3
|36
|97
|114
|Wheeling
|40
|12
|23
|5
|0
|29
|116
|141
Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|22
|14
|5
|2
|1
|31
|75
|54
|Wichita
|43
|26
|12
|4
|1
|57
|128
|111
|Allen
|39
|24
|13
|2
|0
|50
|131
|109
|Utah
|42
|18
|14
|4
|6
|46
|122
|140
|Kansas City
|40
|17
|15
|6
|2
|42
|106
|116
|Rapid City
|43
|20
|20
|2
|1
|43
|129
|140
|Tulsa
|42
|19
|19
|3
|1
|42
|95
|110
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Florida 3, Orlando 2
Greenville 3, South Carolina 2
Wheeling 2, Indy 1
Fort Wayne 5, Jacksonville 4
Allen 3, Utah 0
Kansas City 4, Tulsa 3
Wichita 3, Rapid City 1
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Greenville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
