ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 43 30 11 0 2 62 157 111 Indy 42 25 14 3 0 53 128 119 Greenville 42 19 13 8 2 48 122 131 South Carolina 40 18 13 6 3 45 117 126 Orlando 41 21 16 3 1 46 122 124 Jacksonville 39 16 17 3 3 38 100 116 Wheeling 41 13 23 5 0 31 122 144

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 23 14 6 2 1 31 78 60 Wichita 44 27 12 4 1 59 131 113 Allen 40 24 13 2 1 51 133 112 Utah 43 19 14 4 6 48 125 142 Kansas City 43 19 16 6 2 46 118 119 Rapid City 44 20 20 3 1 44 131 143 Tulsa 45 20 21 3 1 44 98 122

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

