Sports News

ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
April 8, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 44 31 11 0 2 64 163 115
Indy 43 26 14 3 0 55 130 120
Orlando 42 22 16 3 1 48 126 127
South Carolina 43 19 13 7 4 49 124 134
Greenville 45 20 14 8 3 51 131 141
Jacksonville 40 16 18 3 3 38 104 122
Wheeling 42 14 23 5 0 33 126 147

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 44 27 12 4 1 59 131 113
Fort Wayne 24 14 6 3 1 32 81 64
Allen 41 25 13 2 1 53 136 114
Utah 43 19 14 4 6 48 125 142
Kansas City 44 19 17 6 2 46 120 122
Rapid City 44 20 20 3 1 44 131 143
Tulsa 45 20 21 3 1 44 98 122

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Indy 2, South Carolina 1

Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 3

Florida 6, Jacksonville 4

Allen 3, Kansas City 2

Thursday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

