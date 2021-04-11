ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 47 31 14 0 2 64 167 125 Indy 45 27 15 3 0 57 137 127 South Carolina 44 20 13 7 4 51 127 136 Orlando 45 24 17 3 1 52 133 135 Greenville 48 21 15 9 3 54 139 148 Jacksonville 43 19 18 3 3 44 114 126 Wheeling 43 14 23 5 1 34 128 150

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wichita 46 29 12 4 1 63 137 117 Allen 44 28 13 2 1 59 149 123 Fort Wayne 26 15 7 3 1 34 88 71 Utah 45 19 16 4 6 48 129 148 Tulsa 47 21 21 3 2 47 105 127 Rapid City 46 21 21 3 1 46 136 150 Kansas City 47 19 20 6 2 46 129 135

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, Florida 1

Orlando 3, Greenville 0

Indy 6, Fort Wayne 3

Allen 5, Kansas City 3

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 4

Wichita 1, Utah 0

South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 3, Florida 1

Allen 4, Kansas City 3

Greenville 5, Orlando 0

South Carolina at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

