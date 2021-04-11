On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
April 11, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 47 31 14 0 2 64 167 125
Indy 45 27 15 3 0 57 137 127
South Carolina 44 20 13 7 4 51 127 136
Orlando 45 24 17 3 1 52 133 135
Greenville 48 21 15 9 3 54 139 148
Jacksonville 43 19 18 3 3 44 114 126
Wheeling 43 14 23 5 1 34 128 150

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 46 29 12 4 1 63 137 117
Allen 44 28 13 2 1 59 149 123
Fort Wayne 26 15 7 3 1 34 88 71
Utah 45 19 16 4 6 48 129 148
Tulsa 47 21 21 3 2 47 105 127
Rapid City 46 21 21 3 1 46 136 150
Kansas City 47 19 20 6 2 46 129 135

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, Florida 1

Orlando 3, Greenville 0

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Indy 6, Fort Wayne 3

Allen 5, Kansas City 3

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 4

Wichita 1, Utah 0

South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 3, Florida 1

Allen 4, Kansas City 3

Greenville 5, Orlando 0

        Read more: Sports News

South Carolina at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game