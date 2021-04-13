On Air: Off The Shelf
ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 47 31 14 0 2 64 167 125
Indy 46 27 15 4 0 58 138 129
South Carolina 44 20 13 7 4 51 127 136
Orlando 45 24 17 3 1 52 133 135
Greenville 48 21 15 9 3 54 139 148
Jacksonville 43 19 18 3 3 44 114 126
Wheeling 43 14 23 5 1 34 128 150

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 44 28 13 2 1 59 149 123
Wichita 47 29 13 4 1 63 138 119
Fort Wayne 27 16 7 3 1 36 90 72
Utah 46 20 16 4 6 50 131 149
Rapid City 47 22 21 3 1 48 139 152
Tulsa 48 21 21 4 2 48 107 130
Kansas City 47 19 20 6 2 46 129 135

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

