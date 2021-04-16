On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 10:06 am
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 49 32 15 0 2 66 173 130
Indy 47 27 16 4 0 58 139 132
Orlando 48 26 17 4 1 57 148 148
Greenville 50 22 16 9 3 56 144 154
South Carolina 46 20 15 7 4 51 136 148
Jacksonville 44 20 18 3 3 46 118 129
Wheeling 45 15 24 5 1 36 133 157

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 28 17 7 3 1 38 96 74
Wichita 48 29 14 4 1 63 138 122
Allen 46 28 15 2 1 59 153 131
Utah 48 20 17 5 6 51 136 156
Rapid City 49 24 21 3 1 52 147 156
Tulsa 49 22 21 4 2 50 110 130
Kansas City 49 21 20 6 2 50 136 140

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, Orlando 3

Wheeling at Indy, ppd

Friday’s Games

Orlando 5, South Carolina 3

Greenville 4, Florida 2

Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 2

Tulsa 3, Wichita 0

Rapid City 4, Allen 2

Kansas City 2, Utah 1

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, ppd

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

