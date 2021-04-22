ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|50
|32
|16
|0
|2
|66
|173
|133
|Indy
|48
|27
|17
|4
|0
|58
|139
|136
|Orlando
|48
|26
|17
|4
|1
|57
|148
|148
|Greenville
|51
|23
|16
|9
|3
|58
|147
|154
|South Carolina
|49
|21
|15
|9
|4
|55
|143
|156
|Jacksonville
|47
|22
|19
|3
|3
|50
|126
|136
|Wheeling
|46
|16
|24
|5
|1
|38
|138
|160
Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|30
|18
|8
|3
|1
|40
|103
|79
|Wichita
|51
|31
|15
|4
|1
|67
|148
|129
|Allen
|48
|29
|16
|2
|1
|61
|158
|136
|Utah
|49
|21
|17
|5
|6
|53
|140
|157
|Rapid City
|51
|25
|22
|3
|1
|54
|152
|161
|Tulsa
|52
|23
|22
|5
|2
|53
|117
|140
|Kansas City
|50
|21
|21
|6
|2
|50
|137
|144
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 2
Rapid City 4, Tulsa 1
Thursday’s Games
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Orlando at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
