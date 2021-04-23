On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
April 23, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 50 32 16 0 2 66 173 133
Indy 48 27 17 4 0 58 139 136
Orlando 48 26 17 4 1 57 148 148
Greenville 51 23 16 9 3 58 147 154
South Carolina 49 21 15 9 4 55 143 156
Jacksonville 47 22 19 3 3 50 126 136
Wheeling 46 16 24 5 1 38 138 160

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 30 18 8 3 1 40 103 79
Wichita 52 32 15 4 1 69 154 130
Allen 48 29 16 2 1 61 158 136
Utah 49 21 17 5 6 53 140 157
Rapid City 51 25 22 3 1 54 152 161
Tulsa 52 23 22 5 2 53 117 140
Kansas City 51 21 22 6 2 50 138 150

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Wichita 6, Kansas City 1

Friday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

