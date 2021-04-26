On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
April 26, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 52 32 17 1 2 67 178 142
Indy 50 28 18 4 0 60 150 143
Orlando 50 27 18 4 1 59 155 159
Greenville 54 25 16 10 3 63 156 160
Jacksonville 49 24 19 3 3 54 135 141
South Carolina 52 22 17 9 4 57 149 165
Wheeling 49 17 26 5 1 40 147 175

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 54 33 15 5 1 72 163 139
Fort Wayne 33 20 9 3 1 44 118 88
Allen 51 30 18 2 1 63 165 144
Utah 52 23 18 5 6 57 148 164
Rapid City 52 26 22 3 1 56 158 166
Tulsa 53 23 23 5 2 53 122 146
Kansas City 53 22 22 7 2 53 147 159

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Indy 8, Orlando 2

South Carolina 3, Greenville 2

        Insight by ViON: Learn how SOCOM is offering a DevSecOps-as-a-service approach to make it easier to push capabilities out securely in this free webinar.

Utah 2, Allen 1

Wheeling 5, Fort Wayne 3

Florida at Jacksonville, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 State and Local Perspectives on...
4|26 Small Satellites 2021 (Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard members donate uniform shoes to help others put best foot forward