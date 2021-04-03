On Air: Motley Fool Money
Embiid returns to 76ers lineup after missing 10 games

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 8:13 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid returned to the lineup for Saturday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing 10 games due to a bone bruise in his left knee.

The four-time All-Star is averaging 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds in 31 games this season. He was injured on March 12 at Washington, and the 76ers went 7-3 without him.

The MVP candidate has missed a total of 16 games with back and knee injuries this season.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

