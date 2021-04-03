On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Essential Quality stays unbeaten with close Blue Grass win

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 7:36 pm
< a min read
      

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Unbeaten Essential Quality continued his mastery of Keeneland and established himself as a Kentucky Derby favorite, outdueling Highly Motivated in the stretch to win the $800,000 Blue Grass by a neck on Saturday at Keeneland.

The gray 2-year-old colt arrived with 40 Derby points at the historic track where he won graded stakes last fall, including the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Starting from the No. 4 post as the Grade 2 feature’s 1-2 favorite, Essential Quality stalked Highly Motivated on the outside ahead of the nine-horse field and ran side by side through the stretch before inching past just ahead of the wire to earn 100 points toward the 147th Derby on May 1 at Churchill Downs.

“He was going to get a good test today,” trainer and Louisville native Brad Cox said after his colt improved to 5-0 lifetime and 2-0 this year. “I was proud of what he was able to overcome.”

Ridden by Luis Saez, Essential Quality covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:48.50 and paid $3, $2.20 and $2.10.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Highly Motivated paid $3.40 and $2.80 for second and earned 40 points, while Rombauer paid $5.40 and got 20 points.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Illinois IT Educational Series:...
4|6 End-to-End Cloud Visibility with Splunk
4|6 Snowflake on Snowflake: Driving Product...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Darwin Morgan retires following 30-year career with NNSA