Europa League Glance

|QUARTERFINALS
|First leg
|Thursday, April 8
Ajax (Netherlands) 1, Roma (Italy) 2
Arsenal (England) 1, Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 1
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0, Villarreal (Spain) 1
Granada (Spain) 0, Manchester United (England) 2
|Second leg
|Thursday, April 15
Manchester United (England) 2, Granada (Spain) 0, Manchester United advanced on 4-0 aggregate
Roma (Italy) 1, Ajax (Netherlands) 1, Roma advanced on 3-2 aggregate
Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0, Arsenal (England) 4, Arsenal advanced on 5-1 aggregate
Villarreal (Spain) 2, Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 1, Villarreal advanced on 3-1 aggregate
|SEMIFINALS
|April 29 and May 6
Manchester United vs. Roma , TBD
Arsenal vs. Villarreal, TBD
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|Wednesday, May 26
|At Gdasnk, Poland
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
