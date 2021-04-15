On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Europa League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 5:15 pm

      
All Times EDT
(Home teams listed first)
QUARTERFINALS
First leg
Thursday, April 8

Ajax (Netherlands) 1, Roma (Italy) 2

Arsenal (England) 1, Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 1

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0, Villarreal (Spain) 1

Granada (Spain) 0, Manchester United (England) 2

Second leg
Thursday, April 15

Manchester United (England) 2, Granada (Spain) 0, Manchester United advanced on 4-0 aggregate

Roma (Italy) 1, Ajax (Netherlands) 1, Roma advanced on 3-2 aggregate

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0, Arsenal (England) 4, Arsenal advanced on 5-1 aggregate

Villarreal (Spain) 2, Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 1, Villarreal advanced on 3-1 aggregate

___

SEMIFINALS
April 29 and May 6

Manchester United vs. Roma , TBD

Arsenal vs. Villarreal, TBD

___

CHAMPIONSHIP
Wednesday, May 26
At Gdasnk, Poland

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

