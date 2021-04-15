European Tour Austrian Golf Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Diamond Country Club
|Atzenbrugg, Austria
|Purse: $1.1 million
|Yardage: 7,070; Par: 72
|a-amateur
|First Round
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 32-35_67 -5
John Catlin, United States 33-35_68 -4
Martin Kaymer, Germany 34-34_68 -4
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 34-34_68 -4
Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 34-34_68 -4
Pedro Oriol, Spain 36-33_69 -3
Richard Mansell, England 35-34_69 -3
Jeff Winther, Denmark 35-34_69 -3
Daniel Gavins, England 35-34_69 -3
Hurly Long, Germany 34-36_70 -2
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 36-34_70 -2
David Drysdale, Scotland 34-36_70 -2
Grant Forrest, Scotland 37-33_70 -2
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 33-37_70 -2
Thomas Detry, Belgium 34-36_70 -2
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 34-36_70 -2
Julien Guerrier, France 34-36_70 -2
David Ravetto, France 34-36_70 -2
Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 36-34_70 -2
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Adrian Meronk, Poland 34-37_71 -1
Kurt Kitayama, United States 32-39_71 -1
Benjami Poke, Denmark 35-36_71 -1
Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Spain 35-36_71 -1
Sihwan Kim, United States 36-35_71 -1
Justin Walters, South Africa 36-35_71 -1
Matthias Schwab, Austria 35-36_71 -1
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 35-36_71 -1
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 35-36_71 -1
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 35-36_71 -1
Adrien Saddier, France 35-36_71 -1
S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 35-37_72 E
Nikilas Lemke, Sweden 36-36_72 E
Maverick Antcliff, Austria 35-37_72 E
Zander Lombard, South Africa 39-33_72 E
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 35-37_72 E
a-Niklas Regner, Austria 37-35_72 E
Ashun Wu, China 35-37_72 E
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France 34-38_72 E
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 34-38_72 E
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 36-36_72 E
Callum Shinkwin, England 37-35_72 E
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 37-35_72 E
Max Schmitt, Germany 35-37_72 E
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 33-39_72 E
Chase Hanna, United States 35-37_72 E
a-Maximillian Lechner, Austria 36-37_73 +1
James Morrison, England 36-37_73 +1
Marcus Armitgae, England 36-37_73 +1
Damien Perrier, France 36-37_73 +1
Paul Dunne, Ireland 38-35_73 +1
Daniel Young, Scotland 36-37_73 +1
Berry Henson, United States 36-37_73 +1
Chris Wood, England 37-36_73 +1
Matthew Baldwin, England 38-35_73 +1
Martin Simonsen, Denmark 34-39_73 +1
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 36-37_73 +1
Oliver Farr, Wales 38-36_74 +2
Austin Bautista, Australia 36-38_74 +2
Timon Baltl, Austria 38-36_74 +2
Dean Burmester, South Africa 35-39_74 +2
Dale Whitnell, England 37-37_74 +2
Sam Horsfield, England 35-39_74 +2
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 35-39_74 +2
Tyler Koivisto, United States 34-40_74 +2
Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 41-33_74 +2
Matt Ford, England 39-35_74 +2
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 40-34_74 +2
Sebastian Heisele, Germany 36-38_74 +2
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 39-35_74 +2
Martin Wiegele, Austria 37-37_74 +2
Ross Fisher, England 38-37_75 +3
Benjamin Hebert, France 34-41_75 +3
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 38-37_75 +3
Shubhankar Sharma, India 36-39_75 +3
Alexander Kopp, Austria 36-39_75 +3
David Law, Scotland 37-38_75 +3
Eduardo De La Riva, Spain 38-37_75 +3
Sean Crocker, United States 34-41_75 +3
Rhys Enoch, Wales 39-36_75 +3
Aron Zemmer, Italy 39-36_75 +3
Richard Mcevoy, England 40-35_75 +3
Matthew Jordan, England 37-38_75 +3
Richard Bland, England 39-36_75 +3
Nino Bertasio, Italy 40-35_75 +3
Yikeun Chang, Korea 41-34_75 +3
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 41-34_75 +3
Eduardo Molinari, Italy 38-37_75 +3
Stanislav Matus, Czech Republic 37-38_75 +3
Garrick Porteous, England 37-38_75 +3
Bernard Neumayer, Austria 34-42_76 +4
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 36-40_76 +4
Louis De Jager, South Africa 38-38_76 +4
Anton Karlsson, Sweden 39-37_76 +4
Ashley Chesters, England 37-39_76 +4
Harry Ellis, England 39-37_76 +4
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 36-40_76 +4
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 37-39_76 +4
Pep Angles, Spain 37-39_76 +4
Craig Howie, Scotland 36-40_76 +4
Bryce Easton, South Africa 38-38_76 +4
Carlos Pigem, Spain 38-38_76 +4
Clement Sordet, France 37-39_76 +4
Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 38-39_77 +5
Lukas Nemecz, Austria 40-37_77 +5
Euan Walker, Scotland 36-41_77 +5
Deyen Lawson, Australia 38-39_77 +5
Ajeetesh Sandhu, India 36-41_77 +5
Marcel Schneider, Germany 37-40_77 +5
Robin Sciot-siegrist, France 41-36_77 +5
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 38-39_77 +5
Matthieu Pavon, France 40-37_77 +5
Justin Harding, South Africa 37-40_77 +5
Adri Arnaus, Spain 40-37_77 +5
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 38-39_77 +5
Julian Suri, United States 38-39_77 +5
David Howell, England 35-42_77 +5
Dave Coupland, England 39-38_77 +5
Jordan Wrisdale, England 36-41_77 +5
Tom Gandy, Isle of Man 41-37_78 +6
Renato Paratore, Italy 40-38_78 +6
Toby Tree, England 43-35_78 +6
Phillip Eriksson, Sweden 38-40_78 +6
Robin Roussel, France 39-39_78 +6
Jack Senior, England 38-40_78 +6
Ben Evans, England 37-42_79 +7
Liam Johnston, Scotland 39-40_79 +7
Lee Slattery, England 38-41_79 +7
Alexander Knappe, Germany 40-39_79 +7
a-Christoph Bleier, Austria 42-37_79 +7
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 42-37_79 +7
Nacho Elvira, Spain 40-39_79 +7
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 40-40_80 +8
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 42-38_80 +8
Todd Clements, England 40-40_80 +8
Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 38-42_80 +8
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 42-38_80 +8
Sam Broadhurst, England 41-40_81 +9
Jake Mcleod, Australia 40-41_81 +9
Laurenz Kubin, Austria 42-40_82 +10
Hugo Dobson, England 41-41_82 +10
Janne Kaske, Finland 42-42_84 +12
Thomas Thurloway, England 43-43_86 +14
|Retired or Withdrew
David Horsey, England
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments