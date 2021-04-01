Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ex-Olympic silver medalist Baggaley guilty of drug importing

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 3:35 am
< a min read
      

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Former two-time Olympic silver medalist canoeist Nathan Baggaley and his younger brother have been found guilty of plotting to smuggle 200 million Australian dollars ($150 million) worth of cocaine into Australia.

The 45-year-old Baggaley and his 39-year-old brother Dru were charged with attempting to import 650 kilograms (1,430 pounds) of cocaine in 2018. After about eight hours of deliberating, a Brisbane Supreme Court jury found both men guilty on Thursday.

Nathan Baggaley won two canoeing silver medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics and also was a three-time world champion.

But his career was tarnished with drug scandals — testing positive for banned steroids in 2005 and also being jailed with Dru Baggaley 10 years later for his role in a drug manufacturing syndicate.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The Baggaley brothers will be sentenced on a date yet to be decided by the court.

__

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 Logistics Officer Association -...
3|31 Seattle & Portland Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden signs PPP Extension Act of 2021 into law