Falcons set to play home game in London if pandemic allows

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 7:40 pm
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are set to host a home game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as part of the NFL’s expanded schedule this season, though final approval will be based on the status of the coronavirus pandemic.

The team on Thursday announced the October game, which would be part of an increased focus on games outside the United States when the league goes to a 17-game schedule. The opponent and exact date have yet to be determined.

NFL owners voted this week to add a game to the regular season, which means all NFC teams will have a ninth road contest in 2021.

If the Falcons get the go-ahead to travel to London, they will have two preseason and seven regular-season games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2021. The team would issue a credit to season-ticket holders for the lost home game.

The game could be shifted back to U.S. if travel restrictions, spectator limits or other COVID-19 roadblocks prevent a game in England.

This would be Atlanta’s second trip to London. The Falcons lost to the Detroit Lions 22-21 at Wembley Stadium in 2014.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

