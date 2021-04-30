Falcons sign McCarron to provide needed depth at quarterback

Trending:
By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 4:51 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — The Falcons have added depth at quarterback by signing free agent A.J. McCarron to a one-year deal.

McCarron, who was a backup in Houston the last two seasons, adds experience behind Falcons starter Matt Ryan. The Falcons entered the NFL draft with only Ryan on their depth chart at the position, and they selected Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick on Thursday night.

The Falcons could still add a developmental player at quarterback in the NFL draft.

McCarron, from Alabama, was a 2014 fifth-round draft pick by Cincinnati. He has completed 109 of 174 passes for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in 17 career games with the Bengals, Raiders and Texans.

McCarron started three games for the Bengals in 2015 and one game for Houston in 2019. He completed his only pass for 20 yards while appearing in two games with the Texans in 2020.

