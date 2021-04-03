FBC Glance

On Air: Federal News Network program
All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 6 0 248 90 9 1 375 168
Tulsa 6 0 187 123 6 3 244 194
Memphis 5 3 223 259 8 3 341 307
UCF 5 3 350 262 6 4 422 332
SMU 4 3 240 243 7 3 386 309
Houston 3 3 200 185 3 5 240 256
Navy 3 4 156 193 3 7 166 303
Tulane 3 5 258 239 6 6 416 337
East Carolina 3 5 243 270 3 6 272 319
Temple 1 6 139 260 1 6 139 260
South Florida 0 7 181 301 1 8 208 359

___

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 9 0 325 171 10 2 401 236
Clemson 8 1 411 183 10 2 522 242
Miami 7 2 309 246 8 3 374 297
NC State 7 3 327 313 8 4 363 350
North Carolina 7 3 424 303 8 4 500 353
Boston College 5 5 282 291 6 5 306 312
Pittsburgh 5 5 264 270 6 5 319 270
Virginia Tech 5 5 307 315 5 6 342 353
Virginia 4 5 252 281 5 5 307 296
Wake Forest 3 4 230 239 4 5 324 295
Georgia Tech 3 6 218 319 3 7 239 368
Louisville 3 7 290 272 4 7 325 293
Florida St. 2 6 191 300 3 6 232 324
Duke 1 9 220 400 2 9 273 419
Syracuse 1 9 175 322 1 10 196 360

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa St. 8 1 326 182 9 3 395 257
Oklahoma 6 2 343 198 9 2 473 239
Oklahoma St. 6 3 279 217 8 3 332 258
Texas 5 3 313 259 7 3 427 285
TCU 5 4 256 232 6 4 308 242
West Virginia 4 4 185 174 6 4 265 205
Kansas St. 4 5 235 287 4 6 266 322
Texas Tech 3 6 256 334 4 6 291 367
Baylor 2 7 210 263 2 7 210 263
Kansas 0 8 119 376 0 9 142 414

___

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Weber St. 3 0 95 57 3 0 95 57
E. Washington 3 1 174 93 3 1 174 93
UC Davis 3 1 144 86 3 1 144 86
Idaho 2 1 78 80 2 1 78 80
N. Arizona 1 2 70 106 1 2 70 106
Idaho St. 1 3 116 150 1 3 116 150
S. Utah 1 3 123 117 1 3 123 117
Cal Poly 0 3 58 169 0 3 58 169
Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Cal Poly at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at UC Davis, 4:05 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

Central Washington University at Montana, 1 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 3 p.m.

Idaho at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 2 0 59 19 4 0 131 49
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 83 36 2 0 83 36
Gardner-Webb 0 1 19 48 2 1 92 92
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188
Charleston Southern 0 2 36 59 0 2 36 59
Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 142
Robert Morris 0 1 0 35 0 2 16 71

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, ppd.

Monmouth (NJ) at Gardner-Webb, Noon

Kennesaw St. 35, Robert Morris 0

Saturday, April 10

Robert Morris at Charleston Southern, Noon

Gardner-Webb at Robert Morris, Noon

Kennesaw St. at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 5 0 233 116 7 1 328 206
Indiana 6 1 211 136 6 2 231 162
Penn St. 4 5 268 249 4 5 268 249
Maryland 2 3 118 160 2 3 118 160
Michigan 2 4 170 207 2 4 170 207
Rutgers 3 6 240 289 3 6 240 289
Michigan St. 2 5 126 246 2 5 126 246

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern 6 1 177 102 7 2 222 143
Iowa 6 2 254 128 6 2 254 128
Wisconsin 3 3 134 94 4 3 176 122
Minnesota 3 4 191 211 3 4 191 211
Nebraska 3 5 185 235 3 5 185 235
Purdue 2 4 163 179 2 4 163 179
Illinois 2 6 161 279 2 6 161 279

___

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 2 0 58 27 4 0 146 43
Richmond 3 0 90 45 3 0 90 45
William & Mary 1 2 55 69 1 2 55 69
Elon 0 4 58 120 1 5 104 185
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 3 0 103 24 3 0 103 24
Rhode Island 2 1 78 82 2 1 78 82
Villanova 2 1 97 70 2 1 97 70
Maine 2 2 90 134 2 2 90 134
Albany (NY) 1 3 75 96 1 3 75 96
Stony Brook 1 3 56 89 1 3 56 89
New Hampshire 0 1 20 24 0 1 20 24

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at Richmond, ppd.

Albany (NY) at Delaware, Noon

Villanova 44, Maine 17

New Hampshire at Rhode Island, ppd.

William & Mary at Elon, ppd.

Saturday, April 10

Maine at Rhode Island, Noon

Stony Brook at New Hampshire, Noon

Richmond at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Elon at James Madison, ppd.

Delaware at Delaware St., 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 4 1 135 74 7 3 285 130
FAU 4 2 133 110 5 4 170 157
W. Kentucky 4 3 139 149 5 7 228 304
Charlotte 2 2 123 107 2 4 162 195
Middle Tennessee 2 4 172 213 3 6 206 319
FIU 0 3 68 107 0 5 112 162
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UAB 3 1 113 80 6 3 256 193
UTSA 5 2 204 164 7 5 339 308
Louisiana Tech 4 2 174 174 5 5 267 347
North Texas 3 4 224 276 4 6 344 428
Rice 2 3 117 94 2 3 117 94
Southern Miss. 2 4 149 156 3 7 253 323
UTEP 0 4 109 156 3 5 184 248

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 5 0 259 105 6 1 304 153
Kent St. 3 1 199 152 3 1 199 152
Miami (Ohio) 2 1 86 80 2 1 86 80
Ohio 2 1 103 50 2 1 103 50
Akron 1 5 103 248 1 5 103 248
Bowling Green 0 5 57 225 0 5 57 225

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ball St. 5 1 202 165 7 1 274 206
Toledo 4 2 210 146 4 2 210 146
W. Michigan 4 2 250 205 4 2 250 205
Cent. Michigan 3 3 188 181 3 3 188 181
E. Michigan 2 4 199 216 2 4 199 216
N. Illinois 0 6 149 232 0 6 149 232

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Southern

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SC State 0 0 0 0 1 1 24 40
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Northern

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware St. 1 0 37 28 2 1 63 55
Howard 0 1 28 37 0 2 38 54
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

SC State at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Delaware St. 37, Howard 28

NC A&T at Norfolk St., 1 p.m.

SC State at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

Howard at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Delaware at Delaware St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 4 1 119 71 5 1 158 99
North Dakota 4 1 144 103 4 1 144 103
S. Dakota St. 4 1 149 78 4 1 149 78
Missouri St. 4 1 100 106 4 4 144 214
S. Illinois 3 3 136 170 4 3 156 187
N. Iowa 3 3 117 84 3 3 117 84
Illinois St. 1 3 69 86 1 3 69 86
South Dakota 1 3 71 96 1 3 71 96
Youngstown St. 1 4 74 105 1 4 74 105
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Illinois 0 5 93 173 0 5 93 173

___

Friday’s Games

N. Iowa at South Dakota, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Missouri St. at North Dakota, Noon

S. Illinois at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., ppd.

Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

W. Illinois at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.

North Dakota at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Jose St. 7 0 216 125 7 1 229 159
Boise St. 5 1 220 139 5 2 237 190
Nevada 6 2 239 183 7 2 277 210
San Diego St. 4 2 173 94 4 4 197 142
Hawaii 4 4 208 234 5 4 236 248
Air Force 2 2 99 73 3 3 146 90
Fresno St. 3 3 197 180 3 3 197 180
Wyoming 2 4 159 126 2 4 159 126
New Mexico 2 5 167 228 2 5 167 228
Colorado St. 1 3 89 143 1 3 89 143
Utah St. 1 5 93 211 1 5 93 211
UNLV 0 6 104 228 0 6 104 228

___

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 4 0 102 54 4 0 102 54
Sacred Heart 2 1 88 46 2 1 88 46
Bryant 2 2 70 58 2 2 70 58
LIU 2 2 79 109 2 2 79 109
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack College 0 3 36 71 0 3 36 71
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wagner 0 2 7 44 0 2 7 44

___

Friday’s Games

Wagner at Merrimack College, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 11

Sacred Heart at Duquesne, TBA

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Murray St. 5 0 150 102 5 0 150 102
Jacksonville St. 5 1 177 85 8 2 278 181
Austin Peay 3 2 144 136 3 5 181 270
SE Missouri 3 3 158 138 3 4 175 158
Tennessee St. 2 4 106 168 2 4 106 168
Tennessee Tech 2 4 133 146 2 4 133 146
UT Martin 2 4 135 147 2 4 135 147
E. Illinois 1 5 120 201 1 5 120 201
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 3 6 217 299

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. 44, E. Illinois 23

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 11

Austin Peay at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Murray St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 4 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100
Stanford 4 2 176 190 4 2 176 190
Oregon 3 2 171 140 4 3 219 198
Oregon St. 2 5 202 233 2 5 202 233
California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106
Washington St. 1 3 108 154 1 3 108 154

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 5 0 176 125 5 1 200 156
Colorado 3 1 128 125 4 2 171 190
Utah 3 2 151 130 3 2 151 130
Arizona St. 2 2 161 93 2 2 161 93
UCLA 3 4 248 215 3 4 248 215
Arizona 0 5 87 199 0 5 87 199

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 2 0 54 27 2 0 54 27
Colgate 0 1 10 24 0 1 10 24
Fordham 0 1 24 34 0 1 24 34

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 2 0 44 13 2 0 44 13
Lafayette 1 1 37 48 1 1 37 48
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh 0 2 3 26 0 2 3 26

___

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell 6, Lehigh 0

Lehigh at Lafayette, ppd.

Bucknell at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Fordham, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

Lehigh at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Fordham at Holy Cross, ppd.

Bucknell at Lehigh, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Bucknell, TBA

Holy Cross at Colgate, 5 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 4 0 122 90 4 1 145 116
San Diego 3 1 89 75 3 1 89 75
Valparaiso 3 1 68 63 3 1 68 63
Morehead St. 2 2 103 83 2 3 103 135
Presbyterian 2 2 102 84 2 3 126 115
Drake 1 2 34 29 1 2 34 29
Butler 0 4 66 114 0 4 66 114
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson 0 3 37 83 0 3 37 83

___

Saturday’s Games

Presbyterian 26, Stetson 3

Valparaiso 10, Drake 7

Davidson at San Diego, 3 p.m.

Morehead St. at Butler, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

Valparaiso at Morehead St., Noon

Drake at Butler, Noon

Davidson at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Stetson at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida 8 2 412 263 8 4 478 370
Georgia 7 2 299 179 8 2 323 200
Missouri 5 5 267 323 5 5 267 323
Kentucky 4 6 217 264 5 6 240 285
Tennessee 3 7 215 301 3 7 215 301
South Carolina 2 8 235 360 2 8 235 360
Vanderbilt 0 9 133 336 0 9 133 336

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 10 0 495 168 13 0 630 252
Texas A&M 8 1 285 190 9 1 326 217
Auburn 6 4 257 237 6 5 276 272
LSU 5 5 320 349 5 5 320 349
Mississippi 4 5 366 363 5 5 392 383
Mississippi St. 3 7 207 283 4 7 235 309
Arkansas 3 7 257 349 3 7 257 349

___

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
VMI 5 1 179 126 5 1 179 126
ETSU 4 1 113 92 4 1 113 92
Chattanooga 3 1 97 90 3 2 107 103
Furman 3 2 127 91 3 2 127 91
Mercer 3 2 150 156 3 5 198 259
Samford 3 3 238 171 3 3 238 171
Wofford 1 4 130 139 1 4 130 139
W. Carolina 1 5 107 203 1 8 147 359
The Citadel 1 5 122 195 1 9 151 322

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

The Citadel 28, Wofford 24

ETSU at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

Furman at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Wofford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at Samford, 2 p.m.

ETSU at Mercer, 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sam Houston St. 4 0 200 78 4 0 200 78
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 6 4 259 224
Incarnate Word 3 1 191 160 3 1 191 160
Nicholls 3 2 209 183 4 2 296 186
SE Louisiana 2 2 135 143 2 2 135 143
McNeese St. 2 3 130 138 3 3 170 175
Lamar 2 3 85 208 2 3 85 208
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 5 4 291 261
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188
Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 5 124 213
Northwestern St. 0 5 94 134 0 5 94 134

___

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 24, Northwestern St. 16

Saturday’s Games

McNeese St. 43, Nicholls 31

Lamar at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at Sam Houston St., 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 2 1 104 70 3 1 157 70
Alabama St. 1 1 56 52 1 1 56 52
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 7
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MVSU 0 1 7 43 0 1 7 43

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 0 81 51 2 0 81 51
Prairie View 2 0 37 29 2 0 37 29
Southern U. 2 1 105 77 2 1 105 77
Grambling St. 0 3 59 98 0 3 59 98
Texas Southern 0 2 42 71 0 2 42 71

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Prairie View, ppd.

SC State at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Jackson St., 5 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 1 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Prairie View, ppd.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 8 0 309 145 11 1 446 243
Appalachian St. 6 2 256 154 9 3 406 240
Georgia Southern 4 4 201 210 8 5 354 270
Georgia St. 4 4 245 267 6 4 333 317
Troy 3 4 199 172 5 6 301 283

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 284 184 10 1 370 242
South Alabama 3 5 153 210 4 7 219 300
Arkansas St. 2 6 253 314 4 7 362 409
Texas State 2 6 225 300 2 10 332 458
Louisiana-Monroe 0 7 143 312 0 10 163 420

___

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 0 0 0 0 11 1 522 184
Liberty 0 0 0 0 10 1 420 226
Army 0 0 0 0 9 3 321 178
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 72
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 4 12 161

___

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 5 3 255 154
Dixie State 0 0 0 0 2 3 157 124

___

Thursday’s Games

East Central Oklahoma University 21, Tarleton St. 14

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico Highlands at Dixie State, 9 p.m.

