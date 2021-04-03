FBC Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EDT
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|6
|0
|248
|90
|9
|1
|375
|168
|Tulsa
|6
|0
|187
|123
|6
|3
|244
|194
|Memphis
|5
|3
|223
|259
|8
|3
|341
|307
|UCF
|5
|3
|350
|262
|6
|4
|422
|332
|SMU
|4
|3
|240
|243
|7
|3
|386
|309
|Houston
|3
|3
|200
|185
|3
|5
|240
|256
|Navy
|3
|4
|156
|193
|3
|7
|166
|303
|Tulane
|3
|5
|258
|239
|6
|6
|416
|337
|East Carolina
|3
|5
|243
|270
|3
|6
|272
|319
|Temple
|1
|6
|139
|260
|1
|6
|139
|260
|South Florida
|0
|7
|181
|301
|1
|8
|208
|359
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|9
|0
|325
|171
|10
|2
|401
|236
|Clemson
|8
|1
|411
|183
|10
|2
|522
|242
|Miami
|7
|2
|309
|246
|8
|3
|374
|297
|NC State
|7
|3
|327
|313
|8
|4
|363
|350
|North Carolina
|7
|3
|424
|303
|8
|4
|500
|353
|Boston College
|5
|5
|282
|291
|6
|5
|306
|312
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|264
|270
|6
|5
|319
|270
|Virginia Tech
|5
|5
|307
|315
|5
|6
|342
|353
|Virginia
|4
|5
|252
|281
|5
|5
|307
|296
|Wake Forest
|3
|4
|230
|239
|4
|5
|324
|295
|Georgia Tech
|3
|6
|218
|319
|3
|7
|239
|368
|Louisville
|3
|7
|290
|272
|4
|7
|325
|293
|Florida St.
|2
|6
|191
|300
|3
|6
|232
|324
|Duke
|1
|9
|220
|400
|2
|9
|273
|419
|Syracuse
|1
|9
|175
|322
|1
|10
|196
|360
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|8
|1
|326
|182
|9
|3
|395
|257
|Oklahoma
|6
|2
|343
|198
|9
|2
|473
|239
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|3
|279
|217
|8
|3
|332
|258
|Texas
|5
|3
|313
|259
|7
|3
|427
|285
|TCU
|5
|4
|256
|232
|6
|4
|308
|242
|West Virginia
|4
|4
|185
|174
|6
|4
|265
|205
|Kansas St.
|4
|5
|235
|287
|4
|6
|266
|322
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|256
|334
|4
|6
|291
|367
|Baylor
|2
|7
|210
|263
|2
|7
|210
|263
|Kansas
|0
|8
|119
|376
|0
|9
|142
|414
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Weber St.
|3
|0
|95
|57
|3
|0
|95
|57
|E. Washington
|3
|1
|174
|93
|3
|1
|174
|93
|UC Davis
|3
|1
|144
|86
|3
|1
|144
|86
|Idaho
|2
|1
|78
|80
|2
|1
|78
|80
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|70
|106
|1
|2
|70
|106
|Idaho St.
|1
|3
|116
|150
|1
|3
|116
|150
|S. Utah
|1
|3
|123
|117
|1
|3
|123
|117
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|58
|169
|0
|3
|58
|169
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Cal Poly at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
Weber St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at UC Davis, 4:05 p.m.
Idaho at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Central Washington University at Montana, 1 p.m.
Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 3 p.m.
Idaho at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|0
|59
|19
|4
|0
|131
|49
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|83
|36
|2
|0
|83
|36
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|1
|19
|48
|2
|1
|92
|92
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|2
|36
|59
|0
|2
|36
|59
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|51
|142
|Robert Morris
|0
|1
|0
|35
|0
|2
|16
|71
___
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, ppd.
Monmouth (NJ) at Gardner-Webb, Noon
Kennesaw St. 35, Robert Morris 0
Robert Morris at Charleston Southern, Noon
Gardner-Webb at Robert Morris, Noon
Kennesaw St. at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|233
|116
|7
|1
|328
|206
|Indiana
|6
|1
|211
|136
|6
|2
|231
|162
|Penn St.
|4
|5
|268
|249
|4
|5
|268
|249
|Maryland
|2
|3
|118
|160
|2
|3
|118
|160
|Michigan
|2
|4
|170
|207
|2
|4
|170
|207
|Rutgers
|3
|6
|240
|289
|3
|6
|240
|289
|Michigan St.
|2
|5
|126
|246
|2
|5
|126
|246
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|6
|1
|177
|102
|7
|2
|222
|143
|Iowa
|6
|2
|254
|128
|6
|2
|254
|128
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|134
|94
|4
|3
|176
|122
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|191
|211
|3
|4
|191
|211
|Nebraska
|3
|5
|185
|235
|3
|5
|185
|235
|Purdue
|2
|4
|163
|179
|2
|4
|163
|179
|Illinois
|2
|6
|161
|279
|2
|6
|161
|279
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|2
|0
|58
|27
|4
|0
|146
|43
|Richmond
|3
|0
|90
|45
|3
|0
|90
|45
|William & Mary
|1
|2
|55
|69
|1
|2
|55
|69
|Elon
|0
|4
|58
|120
|1
|5
|104
|185
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|3
|0
|103
|24
|3
|0
|103
|24
|Rhode Island
|2
|1
|78
|82
|2
|1
|78
|82
|Villanova
|2
|1
|97
|70
|2
|1
|97
|70
|Maine
|2
|2
|90
|134
|2
|2
|90
|134
|Albany (NY)
|1
|3
|75
|96
|1
|3
|75
|96
|Stony Brook
|1
|3
|56
|89
|1
|3
|56
|89
|New Hampshire
|0
|1
|20
|24
|0
|1
|20
|24
___
James Madison at Richmond, ppd.
Albany (NY) at Delaware, Noon
Villanova 44, Maine 17
New Hampshire at Rhode Island, ppd.
William & Mary at Elon, ppd.
Maine at Rhode Island, Noon
Stony Brook at New Hampshire, Noon
Richmond at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Elon at James Madison, ppd.
Delaware at Delaware St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|4
|1
|135
|74
|7
|3
|285
|130
|FAU
|4
|2
|133
|110
|5
|4
|170
|157
|W. Kentucky
|4
|3
|139
|149
|5
|7
|228
|304
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|123
|107
|2
|4
|162
|195
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|172
|213
|3
|6
|206
|319
|FIU
|0
|3
|68
|107
|0
|5
|112
|162
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|3
|1
|113
|80
|6
|3
|256
|193
|UTSA
|5
|2
|204
|164
|7
|5
|339
|308
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|2
|174
|174
|5
|5
|267
|347
|North Texas
|3
|4
|224
|276
|4
|6
|344
|428
|Rice
|2
|3
|117
|94
|2
|3
|117
|94
|Southern Miss.
|2
|4
|149
|156
|3
|7
|253
|323
|UTEP
|0
|4
|109
|156
|3
|5
|184
|248
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|0
|259
|105
|6
|1
|304
|153
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|199
|152
|3
|1
|199
|152
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|1
|86
|80
|2
|1
|86
|80
|Ohio
|2
|1
|103
|50
|2
|1
|103
|50
|Akron
|1
|5
|103
|248
|1
|5
|103
|248
|Bowling Green
|0
|5
|57
|225
|0
|5
|57
|225
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|5
|1
|202
|165
|7
|1
|274
|206
|Toledo
|4
|2
|210
|146
|4
|2
|210
|146
|W. Michigan
|4
|2
|250
|205
|4
|2
|250
|205
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|3
|188
|181
|3
|3
|188
|181
|E. Michigan
|2
|4
|199
|216
|2
|4
|199
|216
|N. Illinois
|0
|6
|149
|232
|0
|6
|149
|232
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|40
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|1
|0
|37
|28
|2
|1
|63
|55
|Howard
|0
|1
|28
|37
|0
|2
|38
|54
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SC State at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Delaware St. 37, Howard 28
NC A&T at Norfolk St., 1 p.m.
SC State at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Howard at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Delaware at Delaware St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|1
|119
|71
|5
|1
|158
|99
|North Dakota
|4
|1
|144
|103
|4
|1
|144
|103
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|1
|149
|78
|4
|1
|149
|78
|Missouri St.
|4
|1
|100
|106
|4
|4
|144
|214
|S. Illinois
|3
|3
|136
|170
|4
|3
|156
|187
|N. Iowa
|3
|3
|117
|84
|3
|3
|117
|84
|Illinois St.
|1
|3
|69
|86
|1
|3
|69
|86
|South Dakota
|1
|3
|71
|96
|1
|3
|71
|96
|Youngstown St.
|1
|4
|74
|105
|1
|4
|74
|105
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|5
|93
|173
|0
|5
|93
|173
___
N. Iowa at South Dakota, 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at North Dakota, Noon
S. Illinois at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., ppd.
Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.
North Dakota at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|7
|0
|216
|125
|7
|1
|229
|159
|Boise St.
|5
|1
|220
|139
|5
|2
|237
|190
|Nevada
|6
|2
|239
|183
|7
|2
|277
|210
|San Diego St.
|4
|2
|173
|94
|4
|4
|197
|142
|Hawaii
|4
|4
|208
|234
|5
|4
|236
|248
|Air Force
|2
|2
|99
|73
|3
|3
|146
|90
|Fresno St.
|3
|3
|197
|180
|3
|3
|197
|180
|Wyoming
|2
|4
|159
|126
|2
|4
|159
|126
|New Mexico
|2
|5
|167
|228
|2
|5
|167
|228
|Colorado St.
|1
|3
|89
|143
|1
|3
|89
|143
|Utah St.
|1
|5
|93
|211
|1
|5
|93
|211
|UNLV
|0
|6
|104
|228
|0
|6
|104
|228
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|4
|0
|102
|54
|4
|0
|102
|54
|Sacred Heart
|2
|1
|88
|46
|2
|1
|88
|46
|Bryant
|2
|2
|70
|58
|2
|2
|70
|58
|LIU
|2
|2
|79
|109
|2
|2
|79
|109
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|3
|36
|71
|0
|3
|36
|71
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|2
|7
|44
|0
|2
|7
|44
___
Wagner at Merrimack College, 1:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Duquesne, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Murray St.
|5
|0
|150
|102
|5
|0
|150
|102
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|1
|177
|85
|8
|2
|278
|181
|Austin Peay
|3
|2
|144
|136
|3
|5
|181
|270
|SE Missouri
|3
|3
|158
|138
|3
|4
|175
|158
|Tennessee St.
|2
|4
|106
|168
|2
|4
|106
|168
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|4
|133
|146
|2
|4
|133
|146
|UT Martin
|2
|4
|135
|147
|2
|4
|135
|147
|E. Illinois
|1
|5
|120
|201
|1
|5
|120
|201
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|217
|299
___
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. 44, E. Illinois 23
Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Murray St. at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Murray St., 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|3
|1
|121
|100
|3
|1
|121
|100
|Stanford
|4
|2
|176
|190
|4
|2
|176
|190
|Oregon
|3
|2
|171
|140
|4
|3
|219
|198
|Oregon St.
|2
|5
|202
|233
|2
|5
|202
|233
|California
|1
|3
|81
|106
|1
|3
|81
|106
|Washington St.
|1
|3
|108
|154
|1
|3
|108
|154
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|5
|0
|176
|125
|5
|1
|200
|156
|Colorado
|3
|1
|128
|125
|4
|2
|171
|190
|Utah
|3
|2
|151
|130
|3
|2
|151
|130
|Arizona St.
|2
|2
|161
|93
|2
|2
|161
|93
|UCLA
|3
|4
|248
|215
|3
|4
|248
|215
|Arizona
|0
|5
|87
|199
|0
|5
|87
|199
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|2
|0
|54
|27
|2
|0
|54
|27
|Colgate
|0
|1
|10
|24
|0
|1
|10
|24
|Fordham
|0
|1
|24
|34
|0
|1
|24
|34
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|2
|0
|44
|13
|2
|0
|44
|13
|Lafayette
|1
|1
|37
|48
|1
|1
|37
|48
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|2
|3
|26
|0
|2
|3
|26
___
Bucknell 6, Lehigh 0
Lehigh at Lafayette, ppd.
Bucknell at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Fordham, 4 p.m.
Lehigh at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Fordham at Holy Cross, ppd.
Bucknell at Lehigh, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Bucknell, TBA
Holy Cross at Colgate, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|4
|0
|122
|90
|4
|1
|145
|116
|San Diego
|3
|1
|89
|75
|3
|1
|89
|75
|Valparaiso
|3
|1
|68
|63
|3
|1
|68
|63
|Morehead St.
|2
|2
|103
|83
|2
|3
|103
|135
|Presbyterian
|2
|2
|102
|84
|2
|3
|126
|115
|Drake
|1
|2
|34
|29
|1
|2
|34
|29
|Butler
|0
|4
|66
|114
|0
|4
|66
|114
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|3
|37
|83
|0
|3
|37
|83
___
Presbyterian 26, Stetson 3
Valparaiso 10, Drake 7
Davidson at San Diego, 3 p.m.
Morehead St. at Butler, 3 p.m.
Valparaiso at Morehead St., Noon
Drake at Butler, Noon
Davidson at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Stetson at San Diego, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|8
|2
|412
|263
|8
|4
|478
|370
|Georgia
|7
|2
|299
|179
|8
|2
|323
|200
|Missouri
|5
|5
|267
|323
|5
|5
|267
|323
|Kentucky
|4
|6
|217
|264
|5
|6
|240
|285
|Tennessee
|3
|7
|215
|301
|3
|7
|215
|301
|South Carolina
|2
|8
|235
|360
|2
|8
|235
|360
|Vanderbilt
|0
|9
|133
|336
|0
|9
|133
|336
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|10
|0
|495
|168
|13
|0
|630
|252
|Texas A&M
|8
|1
|285
|190
|9
|1
|326
|217
|Auburn
|6
|4
|257
|237
|6
|5
|276
|272
|LSU
|5
|5
|320
|349
|5
|5
|320
|349
|Mississippi
|4
|5
|366
|363
|5
|5
|392
|383
|Mississippi St.
|3
|7
|207
|283
|4
|7
|235
|309
|Arkansas
|3
|7
|257
|349
|3
|7
|257
|349
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|VMI
|5
|1
|179
|126
|5
|1
|179
|126
|ETSU
|4
|1
|113
|92
|4
|1
|113
|92
|Chattanooga
|3
|1
|97
|90
|3
|2
|107
|103
|Furman
|3
|2
|127
|91
|3
|2
|127
|91
|Mercer
|3
|2
|150
|156
|3
|5
|198
|259
|Samford
|3
|3
|238
|171
|3
|3
|238
|171
|Wofford
|1
|4
|130
|139
|1
|4
|130
|139
|W. Carolina
|1
|5
|107
|203
|1
|8
|147
|359
|The Citadel
|1
|5
|122
|195
|1
|9
|151
|322
___
Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
The Citadel 28, Wofford 24
ETSU at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Furman at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.
Furman at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Wofford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Chattanooga at Samford, 2 p.m.
ETSU at Mercer, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|0
|200
|78
|4
|0
|200
|78
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|35
|32
|6
|4
|259
|224
|Incarnate Word
|3
|1
|191
|160
|3
|1
|191
|160
|Nicholls
|3
|2
|209
|183
|4
|2
|296
|186
|SE Louisiana
|2
|2
|135
|143
|2
|2
|135
|143
|McNeese St.
|2
|3
|130
|138
|3
|3
|170
|175
|Lamar
|2
|3
|85
|208
|2
|3
|85
|208
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|291
|261
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|32
|35
|1
|5
|124
|213
|Northwestern St.
|0
|5
|94
|134
|0
|5
|94
|134
___
Sam Houston St. 24, Northwestern St. 16
McNeese St. 43, Nicholls 31
Lamar at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at Sam Houston St., 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|2
|1
|104
|70
|3
|1
|157
|70
|Alabama St.
|1
|1
|56
|52
|1
|1
|56
|52
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|7
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|1
|7
|43
|0
|1
|7
|43
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|0
|81
|51
|2
|0
|81
|51
|Prairie View
|2
|0
|37
|29
|2
|0
|37
|29
|Southern U.
|2
|1
|105
|77
|2
|1
|105
|77
|Grambling St.
|0
|3
|59
|98
|0
|3
|59
|98
|Texas Southern
|0
|2
|42
|71
|0
|2
|42
|71
___
Alabama A&M at Prairie View, ppd.
SC State at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 4 p.m.
Southern U. at Jackson St., 5 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 1 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Prairie View, ppd.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|0
|309
|145
|11
|1
|446
|243
|Appalachian St.
|6
|2
|256
|154
|9
|3
|406
|240
|Georgia Southern
|4
|4
|201
|210
|8
|5
|354
|270
|Georgia St.
|4
|4
|245
|267
|6
|4
|333
|317
|Troy
|3
|4
|199
|172
|5
|6
|301
|283
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|1
|284
|184
|10
|1
|370
|242
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|153
|210
|4
|7
|219
|300
|Arkansas St.
|2
|6
|253
|314
|4
|7
|362
|409
|Texas State
|2
|6
|225
|300
|2
|10
|332
|458
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|7
|143
|312
|0
|10
|163
|420
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1
|522
|184
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1
|420
|226
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3
|321
|178
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|72
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|161
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|255
|154
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|157
|124
___
East Central Oklahoma University 21, Tarleton St. 14
New Mexico Highlands at Dixie State, 9 p.m.
