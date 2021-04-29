Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

FC Cincinnati visits Orlando City SC in Eastern Conference action

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

FC Cincinnati (0-1-1) vs. Orlando City SC (0-0-2)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC plays FC Cincinnati in a conference matchup.

Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall during the 2020 season while going 8-1-3 at home. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago, averaging 0.8 per game.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

FC Cincinnati went 4-15-4 overall and 2-10-0 on the road during the 2020 season. FC Cincinnati averaged 0.2 goals on 1.1 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Robin Jansson (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured), Mauricio Pereyra, Oriol Rosell (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Gustavo Vallecilla, Franko Kovacevic (injured), Isaac Atanga.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|27 Digital Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station recently enjoyed a harvest of leafy greens grown on orbit