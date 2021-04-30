On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Fiers expected to start as Athletics host the Orioles

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 3:07 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (11-14, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (16-10, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (2-0, 1.50 ERA, .90 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Athletics: Mike Fiers (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -135, Orioles +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles travel to face the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

The Athletics are 8-6 in home games in 2020. Oakland has hit 31 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the club with six, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

The Orioles have gone 7-4 away from home. Baltimore has slugged .363 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the club with a .526 slugging percentage, including 12 extra-base hits.

The Orioles won the last meeting 8-1. John Means recorded his second victory and Austin Hays went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs for Baltimore. Jesus Luzardo registered his second loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jed Lowrie ranks second on the Athletics with nine extra base hits and is slugging .430.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with five home runs and is batting .247.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .213 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Orioles: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Chad Pinder: (knee), Matt Olson: (eye).

Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Anthony Santander: (ankle), Freddy Galvis: (groin), Chris Davis: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

